HARTINGTON – The NSAA released the volleyball subdistrict match ups that will take place on Monday night throughout Nebraska.

Wynot will have the top seed in subdistrict D2-4. All games will be played at the Msgr. Werner Activity Center at Cedar Catholic in Hartington.

Wynot will play the winner of Bloomfield and Santee. Bloomfield is 3-23 and will have the four seed while Santee is 3-21 and will have the five seed. Bloomfield and Santee will be the first game on Monday night at five o’clock.

The second game will be between Wausa and Allen. Allen is the two seed and Wausa is the three seed. Wausa has a 6-19 record on the season, while Allen has a 12-16 record.

Wynot will then play the winner of Bloomfield and Santee at eight o’clock on Monday night. The winners of Wynot’s game and Allen’s game will advance to the subdistrict finals. The finals will be on Tuesday night at Cedar Catholic at seven o’clock.

Check full bracket at the link below:

NSAA Subdistrict D2-4 Bracket