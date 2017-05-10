HARTINGTON — State-wide ACT testing for all high school juniors went well on the local level, Hartington-Newcastle School Board members were told Monday.

The Legislature mandated last year the ACT test will be used to gauge students instead of other state tests previously administered.

High school juniors across the state took the ACT April 19.

The sophomores took the ACT Aspire test that same day. The test is used to better prepare students for the ACT.

“This is a five-part test, much like the ACT to test students in reading, math, science, English, and writing,” said HNS Principal Corey Uldrich.

Supt. A.J. Johnson said the testing went off without a hitch.

“The kids were great that day. They took it very seriously and worked very hard,” he said.

In order to help provide a good, quiet environment for the testing, other high school students were out of school that day.

Seniors had the day off, while HNS freshmen went to Mercy Meals, Norfolk, to help pack food delivered by the Orphan Grain Train to children in need throughout the world.

The HNS freshmen and their sponsors packed 5,184 meals that day, Uldrich said.

Uldrich also thanked a couple of people who have been helping the school out in a pinch.

“I would like to publicly thank Barb Bowers and Katie Knox, who have both served as substitute teachers in Mr. Anderson’s absence,” Uldrich told Board members. “They have done a tremendous job with our music program, taking on the Pre-Contest Concert, District Music, graduation, and Junior High concert in conjunction with awards night. Thank you very much to both of them.”