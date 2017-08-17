HARTINGTON — Hartington-Newcastle School Board members Monday approved an interlocal agreement with two other area schools to share services of a school nurse.

Hartington-Newcastle will now contract with Crofton and Bloomfield for the services of long-time school nurse Jackie Freeman. Freeman’s actual contract will be with HNS and the other two schools will reimburse the HNS district for Freeman’s services.

After approving the agreement, the Board then voted unanimously to approve Freeman’s $44,792 salary and benefits package.

She will be at the school the same amount as in the past — one-and-a-half days a week. She will work the same amount in Crofton each week and will put in one day a week at Bloomfield.

In other action Monday, Colin Kathol told other Board members about a recent Building and Grounds Committee meeting.

Committee members toured the new first grade room and looked at the additional storage space in the elementary school.

Kathol said the committee also talked about putting together a meeting with local business owners about how to get vo-ag and industrial arts students further prepared for careers that would be beneficial to students, local employers and the community.

The discussion is being planned alongside plans to potentially remodel or rebuild the school’s vo-ag building.

Supt. Johnson told the Board the new security system has been completed, but is not yet operational as there are a couple of things that need to be done yet.