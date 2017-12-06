HARTINGTON — ‘Tis the season and that means lots of family-friendly entertainment is in the air and on the schedule.

The Cedar Catholic High School Christmas concert will be held Thursday, Dec. 7, from 7-8 p.m.

Both Hartington-Newcastle and Wynot K-6 students will perform their annual Christmas concerts on Thursday, Dec. 14, at their respective school gyms.

The annual Christmas concert will be held Monday, Dec. 18, in Newcastle.

Holy Trinity preschool and elementary school will also hold its annual Christmas concert Dec.18.

The Hartington-Newcastle 7-12 concert will be Tuesday, Dec. 19, in the Hartington Gym. Wynot will hold its high school concert that same night.