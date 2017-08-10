HARTINGTON — Ready or not, it’s time for the start of another school year.

An ice cream social will welcome elementary students back to Holy Trinity Elementary School the night of Aug. 9 and a special welcome will be given to incoming seventh graders and other new Cedar Catholic High School/Junior High School students.

That night a meeting will be held at 6:30, in Holy Trinity Church, for elementary students and parents, according to Principal Terry Kathol.

Students will be able to bring their supplies to their classrooms and meet their new teachers. An ice cream social for the elementary will also be held.

“We want to welcome them to the school,” Kathol said.

Student Council class officers will give the students a tour of the building and show the students their classrooms. Student Council officers will visit with the new students and make them feel welcome.

The first day back at school for the Cedar Catholic and Holy Trinity students will be Tuesday, Aug. 15.

There will be a 2 p.m. early dismissal on the first day of school.

Kathol said he expects the enrollment to stay close to the same as the previous year.