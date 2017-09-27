GOTHENBURG — Harvesting corn by hand brings back the heritage, history and memories of what farming was like years ago before farmers started using some of the current modern-day technology.

This was the second year for the Nebraska State Hand Cornhusking Contest to be held in Gothenburg.

The day was filled with antique tractor demonstrations, horse drawn implement demonstrations, craft vendors, food vendors, activities for kids, which included a kiddie pedal pull, and the Husker game could be watched on a big screen. The 2017 State Cornhusking contest held at the Hecox Farms was a big part of the event.

Even though modern technology has outpaced this time-honored technique, the tradition still lives on, according to John Hecox, the farm manager.

