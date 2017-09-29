RANDOLPH — Randolph residents must turn in their bond election ballots next week.

Ballots must be in the possession of the Cedar County Clerk’s office by 5 p.m., Oct. 3, to be counted.

Cedar County Election Commissioner Dave Dowling mailed ballots out in late September.

City leaders are asking voters to approve a $4.8 million project. This is 35 percent of the total cost of the city’s share of this project.

