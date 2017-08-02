MEETING NOTICE

A meeting of the Cedar County Ag Society will be held on Wed., Aug. 9, 2017, 8:30 p.m., at the Cedar County Fairgrounds Office, Hartington, Neb. Agenda for meeting will be at the office of the president.

NOTICE OF MEETING

Cedar County Planning Commission meeting will be held Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, at 8:00 p.m., in the Annex Building. This meeting is open to the public. Changing zoning classification from residential to commercial: One half mile west and one half mile east of Highway 81 form the Missouri River south to the Highway 121 and Highway 81 junction. Agenda is available at the Cedar County Clerk’s office.

Dave Sudbeck

Cedar County

Zoning Administrator

NOTICE OF MEETING

The Lewis & Clark Natural Resources District will hold its regular monthly Board of Directors meeting on the 17th day of August, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. at NRD Office located at 608 N Robinson Ave, Hartington NE. A current agenda is on file at the District Office. This meeting is open to the public.

NOTICE OF MEETING

The Cedar Knox Rural Water Project will hold its regular monthly Board of Directors meeting on Thursday, the 10th day of August 2017, at 10:00 a.m. at the Lewis & Clark Natural Resources District office located at 608 N. Robinson Ave., Hartington, NE. A current agenda is on file at the District office. This meeting is open to the public.

HARTINGTON

CITY COUNCIL

Minutes

July 10, 2017

The Hartington City Council met on July 10, 2017 at the city hall for their regular meeting beginning at 7:00 P.M. Notice of time and place of the meeting was given in the advance notice by posting. Notice of time and place of the meeting was communicated in the advance notice to the mayor and council.

Present were Mayor Peitz; Councilpersons Addison, Kruse, and Bartling; City Clerk – Treasurer Schaecher, and Deputy Clerk Lenzen. Councilman Christensen and Legal Adviser Pier were absent.

Mayor Peitz called the meeting to order followed by all present reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. He announced that the open meeting law poster was on the back wall of the council room and reminded all present to silence their cell phones.

A motion to approve the minutes of the June 26, 2017 meeting and the June 2017 Treasurer’s Report was made by Addison and seconded by Bartling. A roll call vote was taken. Addison – yes, Bartling – yes, and Kruse – yes. Motion carried.

A building permit was presented and reviewed for E. Schroeder – Pergola on pre-existing patio pad. A motion to approve the permit was made by Addison and seconded by Bartling. A roll call vote was taken. Addison – yes, Bartling – yes, and Kruse – yes. Motion carried.

The following appointment was made by Mayor Peitz: Becky Wortmann – EMT, ambulance squad. A motion approving the appointment was made by Bartling and seconded by Kruse. A roll call vote was taken. Bartling – yes, Kruse – yes, and Addison – yes. Motion carried.

Doug Dykstra from Gen Pro Energy Solutions presented information regarding community solar energy. Doug stated Gen Pro is in a partnership with NPPD, where NPPD customers can buy shares to supplement solar power. Gen Pro is a 14 year-old company and has installed solar power in 15 different countries. Solar costs and upfront fees have dropped by a third. Doug stated customers are also able to lock in their rates and choose how much power (up to 80%) in solar. There is very minimal maintenance and there is a 25-year warranty, although they can last up to 40-50 years.

Dan Kathol presented a Detention Pond Landscaping Plan that would include 22 blue spruce trees and 81 bushes of 2 varieties to be planted between the detention pond (below the main dam/reservoir) and the Westfield Acres housing subdivision. Dan felt this plan would be a way to aide in the selling of lots, particularly those in close proximity to the detention pond and to help make the pond fit in better in the neighborhood and area. Councilman Bartling suggested no trees be planted until Phase II of Westfield Acres is complete. Chris Miller stated a new platte is being drawn up for Phase II, which will give a rough idea of where trees could be planted. Dan stated we received an NRD grant to cover 33% of the project, but there is no rush. Councilman Bartling made a motion to table the plan until they are presented with the Westfield Acres Phase II platte. Councilman Kruse seconded the motion. A roll call vote was taken. Bartling – yes, Kruse – yes, and Addison – yes. Motion carried.

Department Reports:

PARK/POOL – Councilwoman Addison: There was a complaint regarding tires at Pomp’s. Mayor

Peitz stated he will talk to them.

COMPLEX/AUDITORIUM – Councilman Kruse: None

FIRE/AMBULANCE – Councilman Christensen: Absent

GENERAL – Mayor Peitz: None

Clerk Schaecher discussed the date for the budget workshop of August 21, 2017 at 6:00 P.M.

Public Comments:

Don McGhee and Russ Flamig discussed their concern about a dog in their neighborhood that has been jumping over the owner’s 5-foot fence and threatening them, family members, and several other neighbors and walkers passing by. Russ described an incident where the dog growled and nipped at his leg, and he had a very hard time getting it to back down. Russ has called the Sheriff and was told the owner has received a citation. Russ and Don have also filled out a report at the Sheriff’s Office. The owners have said they were going to put the dog down a month ago, but it is still alive and not licensed. Both Don and Russ are very frustrated with the situation and are concerned that someone is going to be seriously injured by this dog. Councilwoman Addison said she will check with the Sheriff and Steve Pier to see what further measures can be done.

Chris Miller stated he is going to talk with Steve Pier regarding getting the platte for Westfield Acres Phase II and to get a street officially closed. He also stated he is working with JEO in getting the wetland determination on a second pond by the industrial park addition, and is hoping that this will be determined within 45 days.

The following bills were presented for payment:

GENERAL: Blue Cross/Blue Shield 8,957.20, Bank of Hartington HSA 666.67, Corps of Discovery Welcome Center 150.00, Great America Financial Services 105.00, Hartelco 312.54, Northeast Nebraska News Company 109.30, and US Cellular 29.95

STREETS: Appeara 24.22, Bomgaars 29.99, Carhart Lumber Co. 5.99, Cedar County Auto Parts 5.56, Farmers Union Coop 235.13, Grossenburg Implement 1,161.83, Midwest Service and Sales 79.35, Peitz Service 452.47, and US Cellular 37.39

WATER: Bomgaars 117.46, Burnell’s Foodtown 18.36, D&J Variety 32.38, Farmers Union Coop 64.93, Hartington Shopper 63.27, Kruse True Value 8.99, Maguire Iron, Inc. 98,700.00, Peitz Service 32.16, Plumbing and Electric 275.00, and US Cellular 39.05

SEWER: Bomgaars 168.95, EMC Insurance 11,732.71, Farmers Union Coop 142.89, and Hartington Shopper 63.27

SANITATION: Bomgaars 13.17, Hartington Shopper 63.26, and Stop N Go 274.58

FIRE: Dearborn National Life Ins. 116.96, Farmers Union Coop 20.06, Hartelco 45.07, Hartington Shopper 202.50, Jerry’s Service 40.00, Peitz Service 2,000.06, State Fire Marshall 50.00, US Cellular 54.90, and Wiechelman’s Repair Shop 115.00

POLICE: Cedar County Sheriff 12,748.27

AMBULANCE: Burnell’s Foodtown 9.06, Eakes Office Solutions 29.28, Farmers Union Coop 87.39, Hartelco 45.07, Kruse True Value 17.99, Matheson Tri-Gas 48.24, US Cellular 54.90, and Becky Wortmann 80.00

CEMETERY: Cedar Knox Rural Water 42.00 and Farmers Union Coop 23.70

RECREATION: Stop N Go 143.32

POOL: Art Kathol Appliance 3,511.53, Blair Conference Swim Meet 80.00, Hartelco 45.71, Stop N Go 85.83, Share Corp. 1,702.30, Wayne Swim Meet 25.00, and West Point Swim Meet 25.00

PARKS: Bomgaars 54.89. Carhart Lumber Co. 4.89, Farmers Union Coop 112.79, Grossenburg Imp. 248.20, Kruse True Value 21.16, Meyer, Inc. 1,100.00, Pomp’s Tire Service 96.50, Plumbing & Electric 616.55, Roman Sudbeck 115.00, and Tri-State Turf & Irrigation 34.70

COMPLEX: Bomgaars 88.98, Carhart Lumber Co. 1,021.08, Farmers Union Coop 120.96, Hartelco 43.04, Plumbing & Electric 110.25, and Tri-State Turf & Irrigation 217.16

LIBRARY: D & J Variety 93.98, Dollar General 59.84, Hartelco 150.65, Hometown Leasing 44.13, Kruse True Value 19.75, and Jim Birkel Mad Science of Iowa 357.00

CITY HALL: Burnell’s Foodtown 26.29, D & J Variety 36.57, Eakes Office Solutions 309.39, Patty Guy 90.00, Holiday Inn 171.90, Premier Lawn & Landscaping 145.00, Natalie Schaecher 226.94, and Tri-State Turf & Irrigation 69.00

AUDITORIUM: Art Kathol Appliance, Inc. 684.28

ECONOMIC DEV.: Eakes Office Solutions 130.97, Floral Designs 42.60, Hartelco 53.96, and US Cellular 43.38

TRANSFER STATION: Bomgaars 35.96, Carhart Lumber 2.04, Cedar County Auto Parts 75.77, Deere Credit, Inc. 521.34, Farmers Union Coop 471.31, Gill Hauling 859.05, Hartelco 45.20, Kruse True Value 3.98, and Peitz Service 504.97

A motion to pay the bills except the Kruse bill was made by Addison and seconded by Bartling. A roll call vote was taken. Addison – yes, Bartling – yes, and Kruse – yes. Motion carried. A motion to pay the Kruse bill was made by Addison and seconded by Bartling. A roll call vote was taken. Addison – yes, Bartling – yes, and Peitz – yes. Motion carried. Kruse abstained.

A motion to adjourn was made by Bartling and seconded by Kruse. A roll call vote was taken. Bartling – yes, Kruse – yes, and Addison – yes. Motion carried. The meeting was adjourned at 8:05 P.M. The next scheduled meeting is for July 24, 2017.

Respectfully submitted,

Natalie Schaecher

City Clerk – Treasurer

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Student Fee Policy

Public Notice is hereby given, in compliance with the provisions of

Nebraska State Statutes 79-2134 that the governing body of Educational Service Unit #1 will meet on the 8th day of August 2017, at 5:25 p.m. at the Central office located at 211 Tenth Street, Wakefield, NE (Conference Room B). Said special public hearing will include a review of the current Student Fee Policy and the application of said policy by ESU #1 for the 2017-18 school year.

The purpose of the special public hearing is to discuss, consider, and receive input and suggested modifications to the Student Fee Policy.

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Notice is hereby given that the following described property will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder on August 14, 2017 at 11:15 a.m.; said sale will be held on the front steps of the Cedar County Courthouse, 101 South Broadway, Hartington, Nebraska:

The property of the Trust is described as follows:

Part of Lot Fifteen (15), County Clerk’s Subdivision of Coleridge, Cedar County, Nebraska, described as follows: Commencing at the Northwest corner of Lot 15 in the County Clerk’s Subdivision of Section 9, Township 29 North, Range 2 East of the 6th P.M., Cedar County, Nebraska; thence S00°00’00”E on an assumed bearing on the West line of said Lot 15, 134.88 feet, to the point of beginning; thence S89°49’08”E and parallel to the North line of Nebraska Street, 116.48 feet to a point on the East line of said Lot; thence S40°44’06”E on the said East line, 92.51 feet; thence N89°49’08”W and parallel to the said North line of Nebraska Street, 176.85 feet, to a point on the said West line; thence N00°00’00”W on the said West line, 69.91 feet, to the point of beginning (the “Trust Property”).

The address of the Trust Property is: 310 N. Madison, Coleridge, NE 68727.

The Trust Property will be sold subject to all liens and encumbrances of record having priority over the Deed of Trust dated July 21, 2003, in which Coleridge National Bank is the Trustee and Beneficiary, filed for record on July 25, 2003 in Mortgage Book 230 Page 369 in the Records of the Register of Deeds in and for Cedar County, Nebraska. Security Bank is the successor in interest to Coleridge National Bank and Coleridge National Bank is now known as Security Bank.

The Trustee’s sale shall be conducted pursuant to such additional terms and conditions as the Trustee may announce at the time and place of the Trustee’s sale. The highest bidder at the Trustee’s Sale will deposit with the Trustee, on the day and time of the sale, the full amount of the sum bid at the Trustee’s sale, in cash, or certified funds, except when this requirement is waived by the Beneficiary. This sale is made without any warranties as to the title to or condition of the property.

Dated this 29th day of June, 2017.

SECURITY BANK, Trustee

By: CLINE WILLIAMS

WRIGHT JOHNSON & OLDFATHER, L.L.P.

1900 U.S. Bank Building

233 South 13th Street

Lincoln, NE 68508-2095

(402) 474-6900

By: /s/ Gregory S. Frayse

Gregory S. Frayser – #24400

4831-0550-9143 v1

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Notice is hereby given that the following described property will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder on August 14, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.; said sale will be held on the front steps of the Cedar County Courthouse, 101 South Broadway, Hartington, Nebraska:

The property of the Trust is described as follows:

Lot Five (5), Gray’s Subdivision to the Village of Coleridge, Cedar County, Nebraska (the “Trust Property”).

The address of the Trust Property is: 104 Linden Drive North, Coleridge, NE 68727.

The Trust Property will be sold subject to all liens and encumbrances of record having priority over the Deed of Trust dated October 3, 2006, in which Security National Bank is the Trustee and Beneficiary, filed for record on October 10, 2006 in Mortgage Book 252 Page 682 in the Records of the Register of Deeds in and for Cedar County, Nebraska.

The Trustee’s sale shall be conducted pursuant to such additional terms and conditions as the Trustee may announce at the time and place of the Trustee’s sale. The highest bidder at the Trustee’s Sale will deposit with the Trustee, on the day and time of the sale, the full amount of the sum bid at the Trustee’s sale, in cash, or certified funds, except when this requirement is waived by the Beneficiary. This sale is made without any warranties as to the title to or condition of the property.

Dated this 29th day of June, 2017.

SECURITY BANK, Trustee

By: CLINE WILLIAMS

WRIGHT JOHNSON & OLDFATHER, L.L.P.

1900 U.S. Bank Building

233 South 13th Street

Lincoln, NE 68508-2095

(402) 474-6900

By: /s/ Gregory S. Frayser

Gregory S. Frayser – #24400

4831-0550-9143 v1

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Notice is hereby given that the following described property will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder on August 14, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.; said sale will be held on the front steps of the Cedar County Courthouse, 101 South Broadway, Hartington, Nebraska:

The property of the Trust is described as follows:

Lots 17, 18, 19, 20, and 21, Block 8, Original Plat of the Town of Coleridge, Cedar County, Nebraska (the “Trust Property”).

The address of the Trust Property is: 121 West Broadway, Coleridge, NE 68727.

The Trust Property will be sold subject to all liens and encumbrances of record having priority over the Deed of Trust dated October 3, 2006, in which Security National Bank is the Trustee and Beneficiary, filed for record on October 5, 2006 in Mortgage Book 252 Page 658 in the Records of the Register of Deeds in and for Cedar County, Nebraska.

The Trustee’s sale shall be conducted pursuant to such additional terms and conditions as the Trustee may announce at the time and place of the Trustee’s sale. The highest bidder at the Trustee’s Sale will deposit with the Trustee, on the day and time of the sale, the full amount of the sum bid at the Trustee’s sale, in cash, or certified funds, except when this requirement is waived by the Beneficiary. This sale is made without any warranties as to the title to or condition of the property.

Dated this 29th day of June, 2017.

SECURITY BANK, Trustee

By: CLINE WILLIAMS

WRIGHT JOHNSON & OLDFATHER, L.L.P.

1900 U.S. Bank Building

233 South 13th Street

Lincoln, NE 68508-2095

(402) 474-6900

By: /s/ Gregory S. Frayser

Gregory S. Frayser – #24400

4831-0550-9143 v1

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Notice is hereby given that the following described property will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder on August 14, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.; said sale will be held on the front steps of the Cedar County Courthouse, 101 South Broadway, Hartington, Nebraska:

The property of the Trust is described as follows:

Lots 17, 18, 19, 20, and 21, Block 8, Original Plat of the Town of Coleridge, Cedar County, Nebraska (the “Trust Property”).

The address of the Trust Property is: 121 West Broadway, Coleridge, NE 68727.

The Trust Property will be sold subject to all liens and encumbrances of record having priority over the Deed of Trust dated October 3, 2006, in which Security National Bank is the Trustee and Beneficiary, filed for record on October 13, 2006 in Mortgage Book 252 Page 711 in the Records of the Register of Deeds in and for Cedar County, Nebraska.

The Trustee’s sale shall be conducted pursuant to such additional terms and conditions as the Trustee may announce at the time and place of the Trustee’s sale. The highest bidder at the Trustee’s Sale will deposit with the Trustee, on the day and time of the sale, the full amount of the sum bid at the Trustee’s sale, in cash, or certified funds, except when this requirement is waived by the Beneficiary. This sale is made without any warranties as to the title to or condition of the property.

Dated this 29th day of June, 2017.

SECURITY BANK, Trustee

By: CLINE WILLIAMS

WRIGHT JOHNSON & OLDFATHER, L.L.P.

1900 U.S. Bank Building

233 South 13th Street

Lincoln, NE 68508-2095

(402) 474-6900

By: /s/ Gregory S. Frayser

Gregory S. Frayser – #24400

4831-0550-9143 v1

NOTICE OF AMENDED AND RESTATED ARTICLES OF INCORPORATION OF THE HOLY TRINITY CHURCH OF HARTINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Articles of Incorporation of The Holy Trinity Church of Hartington (the “Corporation”) have been amended and restated by the Members and Directors as of July 10, 2017, and filed with the Secretary of State on July 12, 2017.

The Articles of Incorporation have been amended to generally provide as follows:

The Corporation shall have perpetual existence, is governed by a Board of Directors only, and is subject to the canon laws of the Roman Catholic Church.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

-of-

JOHN H. LANGE

CONSTRUCTION, LLC

John H. Lange Construction, LLC (the “Company”) commenced on June 27, 2017, upon the filing of a Certificate of Organization for the Company with the Nebraska Secretary of State. The purpose of the Company is to participate in the construction industry, engage in the building and repair of commercial and residential structures, and to carry out any lawful business that an organization may conduct under the Nebraska Uniform Limited Liability Company Act, Neb. Rev. Stat. §§ 21-101 to 21-197 (the “Act”). The Company shall have perpetual existence unless earlier terminated in accordance with the Act.

The initial registered agent for the Company is John H. Lange and the address of said registered agent is 55990 Hwy 12, Fordyce, Nebraska 68736. The address of the Company’s initial designated office is 55990 Hwy 12, Fordyce, Nebraska 68736.

All affairs of the Company are to be conducted by its sole member.

Keelan Holloway, #24681

Monson & Holloway Law Offices PC, LLO

108 Oak Street

Laurel, Nebraska 68745

105 W. Main Street

Hartington, Nebraska 68739

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF CEDAR COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Arthella M. Arens, Deceased. Estate No. PR17-24

Notice is hereby given that a final account and report of administration and a Petition for complete settlement, probate of Will, determination of heirs, and determination of inheritance tax have been filed and are set for hearing in the County Court of Cedar County, Nebraska, located at Hartington, Nebraska, on August 16, 2017, at or after 8:30 o’clock a.m.

ANGELA A. Arens, Personal Representative/Petitioner

By: Keelan Holloway, #24681

Attorney for Petitioner

MONSON & HOLLOWAY LAW OFFICES PC, LLO

108 Oak Street, PO Box 708

Laurel, NE 68745

(402) 256-3219

Email: keelan@monsonholloway.com

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received by the Cedar County Clerk until August 8, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. for the construction of a two (2) concrete box culverts and other related incidental work. Bids will be opened at 11:00 a.m. and presented to the Board for consideration. The project sites are located as follows: C-14(725) – on 873 Road between 574 Avenue and 575 Avenue in Cedar County, Nebraska; C-90(619) – on 579 Avenue between 846 Road and 847 Road in Wayne County, Nebraska.

The project is referred to as “STWD-CBMP(1); C-14(725) and C-90(619)” and shall include all labor, materials, transportation and equipment required for the construction of: C-14(725) – Triple 10’x8’x40’ concrete box culvert on a 0 degree skew; C-90(619) – Triple 12’x12’x40’ concrete box culvert on a 0 degree skew, and other related incidental work.

Copies of the Bid Documents and Specifications are open to public inspection at the office of the Cedar County Clerk, County Courthouse, Hartington, Nebraska 68739. A set of documents may be obtained from Mainelli Wagner & Associates, Inc. 6920 Van Dorn Street, Suite “A”, Lincoln, Nebraska 68506 (Phone:402-421-1717) for a non-refundable fee of $50.00. All Bid Proposals must be submitted on the forms furnished with the Bid Documents.

The sealed bids may be mailed or delivered to the County Clerk of Cedar County, County Courthouse, P.O. Box 47, Hartington, Nebraska 68739, and should be plainly marked as, “Construction Bid Proposal – STWD-CBMP(1); C-14(725) and C-90(619)”.

Along with its Bid Proposal, each bidder shall submit an unconditional Bid Bond or Certified Check made payable to the Cedar County Treasurer, Cedar County, Nebraska, in an amount equal to five (5) percent of the total Bid Proposal. Also, each bidder is to include an estimated time of beginning and completion for each project with their Bid Proposal. The desired completion date for all sites is May 1, 2018. The successful bidder (i.e. Contractor) will be allowed seventy-five (75) calendar days for completion of each site after beginning work at that site. Additional days due to weather may be granted at the discretion of the Engineer.

Within ten (10) days following the award of the Contract, the successful bidder shall furnish a surety bond or bonds in an amount equal to or greater than the full amount of the contract. The surety and form of the bonds are subject to the acceptance by the Cedar County Board of Commissioners.

Cedar County, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Dept of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrimination in Federally assisted programs of the Dept of Transportation issued pursuant to such Act, hereby notifies all bidden that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin, sex, age and disability/handicap in consideration for award.

The Cedar County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids or to waive any irregularities in bids received. Award of the Contract will be in accordance with the County Purchasing Act’s competitive bidding considerations as set forth in Neb.Rev.Stat. §§ 23-3110 to 23-3114. Cedar County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Dave Dowling

Cedar County Clerk

CERTIFICATE

OF ORGANIZATION

1. The name of the limited liability company shall be Folkers Bros. Property, LLC.

2. The initial designated office of the limited liability shall be 313 Industrial Avenue, Hartington, NE 68739.

3. The initial agent for service of process of the company shall be Nick Folkers and the address shall be 313 Industrial Avenue, Hartington, NE 68739.

Dated this 15th day of June, 2017.

Nick Folkers, Organizer

Lee Folkers, Organizer

NOTICE OF AMENDED AND RESTATED

ARTICLES OF

INCORPORATION

OF

CHURCH OF ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST, FORDYCE,

NEBRASKA

Notice is hereby given that the Articles of Incorporation of Church of St. John the Baptist, Fordyce, Nebraska (the “Corporation”) have been amended and restated by the Members and Directors as of July 3, 2017, and filed with the Secretary of State on July 14, 2017.

The Articles of Incorporation have been amended to generally provide as follows:

The Corporation shall have perpetual existence, is governed by a Board of Directors only, and is subject to the canon laws of the Roman Catholic Church.

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF CEDAR COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of BEVERLY A. FELBER, Deceased

Estate No. PR 17-37

Notice is hereby given that on July 24, 2017, in the County Court of Cedar County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written statement of Informal Probate of the Will of said Decedent, and that Debra Ann Gutz, whose address is 602 N. Main Street, Osmond, NE 68765, was informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with the Court on or before Sept. 25th, 2017, or be forever barred.

Diane L. Sudbeck

Clerk of the County Court

P.O. Box 695

Hartington, NE 68739

Scott A. Gray, #20706

BROGAN GRAY, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

110 N. 16th Street, Suite 22

Norfolk, NE 68701

(402)644-7242

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received by the Cedar County Clerk until August 22, 2017 at 10:30 a.m., for the construction of a concrete box culvert and other related incidental work. Bids will be opened at 10:30 a.m. and presented to the Board for consideration. The project is located on 575 Avenue between 870 and 871 Road in Cedar County, Nebraska.

The project is referred to as “Laurel East, C001424715” and shall include all labor, materials, transportation and equipment required for the construction of a Triple 12’x10’x42’ Concrete Box Culvert on a 15 degree skew (rhb), and other related incidental work.

Copies of the Bid Documents and Specifications are open to public inspection at the office of the Cedar County Clerk, County Courthouse, Hartington, Nebraska 68739. A set of documents may be obtained from Mainelli Wagner & Associates, Inc. for a non-refundable fee of $30.00. (6920 Van Dorn, Suite “A” Lincoln, Nebraska 68506 PH: 402-421-1717). All Bid Proposals must be submitted on the forms furnished with the Bid Documents.

The sealed bids may be mailed or delivered to the County Clerk of Cedar County, County Courthouse, P.O. Box 47, Hartington, Nebraska 68739, and should be plainly marked as, “Construction Bid Proposal – Laurel East, C001424715”

Along with its Bid Proposal, each bidder shall submit an unconditional Bid Bond or Certified Check made payable to the County Treasurer of Cedar County, Nebraska, in an amount equal to five (5) percent of the Bid Proposal. Also, each bidder is to provide a Start of Construction date and an End of Construction date with their Bid Proposal. The desired completion is December 1, 2017. The successful bidder (i.e. Contractor) will be allowed seventy five (75) calendar days for completion after beginning work at the site provided they do not exceed their specified completion date. Additional days due to weather may be granted at the discretion of the Engineer.

Within ten (10) days following the award of the Contract, the successful bidder shall furnish a surety bond or bonds in an amount equal to or greater than the full amount of the contract. The surety and form of the bonds are subject to acceptance by the Cedar County Board of Commissioners.

Cedar County, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Dept of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrimination in Federally assisted programs of the Dept of Transportation issued pursuant to such Act, hereby notifies all bidden that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin, sex, age and disability/handicap in consideration for award.

The Cedar County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids or to waive any irregularities in bids received. Award of the Contract will be in accordance with the County Purchasing Act’s competitive bidding considerations as set forth in Neb.Rev.Stat. §§ 23-3110 to 23-3114. Cedar County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Cedar County Clerk

