MEETING NOTICE

The Cedar County Board of Commissioners will meet at 8:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 9, 2017, in the Commissioners’ Room in the Cedar County Courthouse.

Agenda is available in the County Clerk’s office.

05.03.17c

ZNEZ

—————————

NOTICE OF MEETING

Cedar County Planning Commission meeting will be held Monday, May 22, 2017, at 8:00 p.m., in the Annex Building. This meeting is open to the public. Agenda is available at the Cedar County Clerk’s office.

Dave Sudbeck

Cedar County

Zoning Administrator

05.03.17c

ZNEZ

—————————

NOTICE OF MEETING

The Cedar Knox Rural Water Project will hold its regular monthly Board of Directors meeting on Thursday, the 11th day of May 2017, at 10:00 a.m. at the Lewis & Clark Natural Resources District office located at 608 N. Robinson Ave., Hartington, NE. A current agenda is on file at the District office. This meeting is open to the public.

05.03.17c

ZNEZ

—————————

LEGAL NOTICE

The Cedar-Knox Public Power District Board of Directors will meet Wednesday, May 10, 2017, at 8:30 A.M. in the boardroom of the district.

A copy of the agenda is available in the office of the district.

05.03.17c

ZNEZ

—————————

NOTICE OF MEETING

CEDAR COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENTS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a meeting of the Cedar County Board of Adjustments will meet on Monday, May 22, 2017, at 7:30 p.m., in the Cedar County Courthouse Annex Basement. This meeting is open to the public.

Dave Sudbeck

Zoning Administrator

05.03.17c

ZNEZ

—————————

NOTICE OF

SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

The Hartington-Newcastle District #8 School Board will meet at the Family Consumer Science Room at Hartington-Newcastle Public Schools at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, May 8, 2017, in regular session. A current agenda is available at the office of the superintendent.

Brenda Steiner

Secretary

05.03.17c

ZNEZ

—————————

NOTICE OF MEETING

The Lewis & Clark Natural Resources District will hold its regular monthly Board of Directors meeting on the 18th day of May, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. at the Lewis & Clark NRD Office, Hartington, Nebraska. A current agenda is on file at the District Office. This meeting is open to the public.

05.03.17c

ZNEZ

—————————

HARTINGTON

CITY COUNCIL

Minutes

April 10, 2017

The Hartington City Council met for their regular meeting on April 10, 2017 at the city hall beginning at 7:00 P.M. Notice of time and place of the meeting was given in the advance notice by posting. Notice of time and place of the meeting was communicated in the advance notice to the mayor and council.

Present were Mayor Peitz; Councilpersons Bartling, Christensen, Kruse, and Addison; Legal adviser Pier, City Clerk ~ Treasurer Lenzen, and Deputy Clerk Schaecher.

Mayor Peitz called the meeting to order followed by all present reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. He announced that the open meeting law poster was on the back wall of the council room and reminded all to silence their cell phones.

A motion to approve the minutes of the March 27, 2017 meeting and the March 2017 treasurers report was made by Kruse and seconded by Addison. A roll call vote was taken. Kruse – yes, Addison – yes, Christensen- yes, and Bartling – yes. Motion carried.

The following building permits were submitted and reviewed. John Freeman – rental storage sheds, Scott Ulrich – garage and storage building, and Gary Howey – storage shed. A motion was made by Addison and seconded by Bartling to approve the Freeman and Ulrich permits. A roll call vote was taken. Addison – yes, Bartling – yes, Kruse – yes, and Christensen – yes. Motion carried. A motion to table the Howey permit was made by Addison and seconded by Kruse. A roll call vote was taken. Addison – yes, Kruse – yes, Christensen – yes, and Bartling – yes. Motion carried.

Deputy Greiner, Cedar County Sheriff Department, handed out the following report. There were 552.25 hours patrolled, with 14.75 hours for school traffic. Calls of service were 3 EMS assists, 1 HHS Assist, 2 EPCs, 2 suspicious persons, 1 motorist assist, 2 parking violations, 2 trespasses, 2 suspicious activities, 2 drug activities, 1 disturbance, 1 vandalism, 1 open door, and 1 animal complaint. Traffic stops were 23 verbal warnings, 12 written warnings, and 7 citations. There were 3 arrests.

Judy Joy, NENEDD, visited with the council regarding rules and regulations for utilizing the housing rehab reuse funds. The city has some funding for a project and NENEDD is willing to contribute some regional funds towards a project. Primary concerns for projects are health and safety issues and energy efficiency. Most projects range from $20,000.00 to $25,000.00 with a zero to 2% interest rate. The property must be owner occupied and loans are based upon low income.

Next on the agenda was Roger fillips, representing the Hartington Airport Authority. He presented plans for a hanger to house six plains. The Airport Authority is eligible for a federal grant in the amount of $565,732.00. They are requesting the city council to approve a 3.5% levy for a bond in the amount of $250,000.00. Currently citizens are paying a 3.5% tax for maintenance/operating at the airport. A resolution needs to be adopted by the city council approving the 3.5% levy for the bond. The council would like to review this request further. A motion was made by Kruse and seconded by Christensen to table the agenda item – Resolution 20170410 until the April 24, 2017 meeting. A roll call vote was taken. Kruse – yes, Christensen – yes, Addison – yes, and Bartling – yes. Motion carried.

The following department reports were given.

PARK/POOL – Councilwoman Addison: None on park or pool. Did report someone had notified her that the chairlift at the auditorium was not working correctly.

COMPLEX/AUDITORIUM – Councilman Kruse: None

FIRE/AMBULANCE – Councilman Christensen: None

GENERAL – Mayor Peitz: None

Clerk Lenzen reported that clean up week will be April 17 – 29, 2017. The GIS grant/loan funds will be announced in mid summer. The city is on the list for funding for water/sewer line to be on a computer grid. Half the city water/sewer lines are completed. Communities across the state were emailed to inquiry if they allowed chickens/foul within their city limits. Seventeen responses were received with only four allowing chickens/fowl.

Deputy Clerk Schaecher reviewed the drug free work place and drug testing policies. Copies of these were included in the council packets. She inquired if a tobacco free work policy should be considered. The council agreed that should become a part of the personnel policy. The drug testing, tobacco free and drug free work place policies will be introduced as an amendment to the personnel policy and presented to the council for approval.

Public Comment Doug Heitman and other concerned citizens approached the council regarding soil erosion around cemetery grave stones at the public cemetery. It is believed that this problem occurred as the results of a chemical being used for grass/weed control around the grave stones. A written letter and pictures of Mr. Heitman’s request was included in the packets delivered to the council members. It was requested that the council take action to address this problem.

Legal Adviser Pier requested the council to select the form of sale, sealed bid or auction, for the real estate property the city has for sale. He also updated the council that the Planning and Zoning Commission will be presenting items for the agenda for the next meeting.

The following bills were presented for payment.

GENERAL: Blue Cross /Blue Shield 8,957.20, Cedar County News 155.38, EMC Insurance 11,629.86, Floral Design 40.47, Franklin Templeton 1,363.30, Great American Financial 105.00, Hartelco 306.28, Hartington Shopper 100.00, Outlaw Trail 30.00, US Cellular 29.91, and USAble 100.50.

STREET: Auto Hospital 141.30, Appeara 24.83,Barco 314.84, Foodtown 6.99, Carhart 22.57, Central STATES Lab 1,823.04, Farmers Union 320.92, Grossenburg 1,460.47, Kruse 9.29, Overhead Door 1,059.35, Peitz GMC 910.76, Randy Kathol Const. 135.75, and US Cellular 37.35.

WATER: Foodtown 22.10, Farmers Union 34.00, Grossenburg 29.60, L. Sullivan – refund deposit credit 86.33, N. Lammers, refund deposit credit 56.03, One Call 9.83, P & E 580.00, Peitz GMC 32.16, and US Cellular 39.01.

SEWER: One Call 9.82, and USA Bluebook 432.42.

SANITATION: Peitz GMC 362.49, and Stop N Go 351.48.

FIRE: Dearborn Life 120.40, Danko 111.94, Feld Equipment 639.50, Hartelco 46.49, US Cellular 54.82, and Hartington Shopper 202.40.

POLICE: Cedar County Sheriff 12,748.27.

AMBULANCE: EMP 167.33, Farmers Union 54.82, Hartelco 46.49, Hartington Shopper 73.00, Matheson 48.24, and US Cellular 54.82.

CEMETERY: Cedar Knox Rural Water 42.00.

RECREATION: Kruse 12.44.

POOL: Share 1,421.19.

PARKS: Grossenburg 90.95, Midwest Tree 1,325.00, and Martin Flag 135.27.

COMPLEX: Hartelco 42.50, Midwest Tree 375.00, Martin Flag 135.26, and P & E 194.40.

LIBRARY: T. Andersen 150.00, Foodtown 31.40, Hartelco 150.70, Hometown Leasing 44.13, and Kruse 18.27.

CITY HALL: D & J 84.89, Eakes 158.42, Patty Guy 90.00, One Office Solutions 3.57, Ramada Inn 375.00, and Natalie Schaecher 262.67.

AUDITORIUM: Foodtown 4.99, Carhart 22.78, Z-Pert Lawn 300.00, and Yankton Janitorial 219.40.

ECONOMIC DEV: Carla Becker 324.78, Comfort Inn 199.90, Eakes 79.21, Hartelco 53.47, and US Cellular 43.33.

TRANSFER STATION: Deer Credit 521.34, Farmers Union 303.53, Hartelco 50.64, Kruse 54.45, and Peitz GMC 11.21.

A motion to approve payment of the bills except the Kruse bill was made by Addison and seconded by Christensen. A roll call vote was taken. Addison – yes, Christensen – yes, Kruse – yes, and Bartling – yes. Motion carried. A motion to pay the Kruse bill was made by Bartling and seconded by Christensen. A roll call vote was taken. Bartling – yes, Christensen – yes, and Addison – yes. Motion carried. Kruse abstained.

A motion to adjourn was made by Bartling and seconded by Christensen. A roll call vote was taken. Bartling – yes, Christensen – yes, Addison –yes, and Kruse – yes. Motion carried. The meeting adjourned at 8:15 P.M. The next scheduled meeting is for April 24, 2017.

Respectfully submitted,

Crystal Lenzen

City Clerk ~ Treasurer

05.03.17c

ZNEZ

—————————

ORDINANCE NO. 845

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF HARTINGTON,

NEBRASKA

VACATING GOETZ STREET BETWEEN SUMMIT AVENUE AND BROADWAY AVENUE, IN THE

CITY OF HARTINGTON, NEBRASKA.

WHEREAS, Christopher T. Bartling and Alissa L. Bartling, are the owners of Lots Nineteen (19) and Twenty (20), Block One (1), Hartington Second Addition to the City of Hartington, Nebraska, on the north side of Goetz Street between Summit Avenue and Broadway Avenue and Donald Jacobsen and Oma Jacobsen are the owners of Lots One (1) and Two (2), Block Four (4), Hartington Second Addition to the City of Hartington, Nebraska, on the south side of Goetz Street between Summit Avenue and Broadway Avenue and are all of the property owners abutting Goetz Street between Summit Avenue and Broadway Avenue and have requested that Goetz Street between Summit Street and Broadway Street be vacated.

BE IT ORDAINED by the Mayor and Council of the City of Hartington, Nebraska:

It is in the best interests of the City of Hartington, Nebraska to vacate Goetz Street between Summit Avenue and Broadway Avenue.

The City of Hartington, Nebraska reserves an easement over, upon and under said street for the purpose of maintaining, operating, repairing or renewing any and all utilities.

The abutting property owners have waived any claim against the City of Hartington, Nebraska for any special damages.

Goetz Street between Summit Avenue and Broadway Avenue in the City of Hartington, Nebraska, is hereby vacated subject to the reservation of an easement as aforestated and ownership of said street shall revert to the owners of the abutting real estate, one-half (1/2) on each side thereof.

This Ordinance shall take effect immediately upon passage and publication according to law.

PASSED AND APPROVED THIS 24th day of April, 2017.

CITY OF HARTINGTON, NEBRASKA

By: Brad Peitz, Mayor

ATTEST:

Crystal Lenzen, City Clerk

05.03.17cZNEZ

—————————

ORDINANCE NO. 846

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF HARTINGTON, NEBRASKA

VACATING TOWER ROAD WEST OF INDUSTRIAL ROAD, IN CEDAR COUNTY, NEBRASKA.

WHEREAS, the Hartington Development Corporation is the owner of real estate abutting the north and south sides of Tower Road west of Industrial Road, namely, Lots Thirteen (13) and Fourteen (14), Hartington Industrial Plat, 5th Subdivision in the Northeast Quarter (NE1/4) of Section Two (2), Township Thirty North, Range One East of the 6th P.M., Cedar County, Nebraska, and has requested said portion of Tower Road be vacated; and

WHEREAS, Rotate II, LLC, is the owner of the real estate abutting Tower Road where it terminates west of Industrial Road, as described in Exhibit A attached hereto and has consented to said portion of Tower Road being vacated .

BE IT ORDAINED by the Mayor and Council of the City of Hartington, Nebraska:

It is in the best interests of the City of Hartington, Nebraska by virtue of its jurisdiction over real estate subdivision regulation within one (1) mile of the corporate limits to vacate Tower Road west of Industrial Road where it abuts Lot Thirteen (13) and Lot Fourteen (14), Hartington Industrial Plat, 5th Subdivision in the Northeast Quarter (NE1/4) of Section Two (2), Township Thirty North, Range One East of the 6th P. M., Cedar County, Nebraska, and the real estate described in Exhibit A attached hereto.

The City of Hartington, Nebraska reserves an easement over, upon and under said road for the purpose of maintaining, operating, repairing or renewing any and all utilities.

The abutting property owners have waived any claim against the City of Hartington, Nebraska for any special damages.

Tower Road west of Industrial Road between Lot Thirteen (13) and Lot Fourteen (14), Hartington Industrial Plat, 5th Subdivision in the Northeast Quarter (NE1/4) of Section Two (2), Township Thirty North, Range One East of the 6th P. M., is hereby vacated subject to the reservation of an easement as aforestated and ownership of said road shall revert to the owners of the abutting real estate, one-half (1/2) on each side thereof.

This Ordinance shall take effect immediately upon passage and publication according to law.

PASSED AND APPROVED THIS 24th day of April, 2017.

CITY OF HARTINGTON, NEBRASKA

By: Brad Peitz, Mayor

ATTEST:

Crystal Lenzen, City Clerk

05.03.17c

ZNEZ

—————————

NOTICE OF SALE

OF REAL PROPERTY

BY THE CITY OF

HARTINGTON, NEBRASKA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Hartington, Nebraska by and through a Resolution of the Mayor and City Council passed on the 27th day of March, 2017, will sell by public auction the following describer real property:

Lots Three (3) and Four (4) in Block Sixteen (16), Original Town of Hartington, Cedar County, Nebraska, subject to all easements, restriction, reservations, covenants and encumbrances of record and without warranty of any kind, express or implied.

The auction will be held on Wednesday, Mary 11, 2017, at 12:00 p.m. (noon) at the City Office, 107 W. State Street, Hartington, NE. The high bidder shall submit a certified or cashier’s check for the full amount of the bid by 3:00 p.m. the day of the auction. No personal checks or third party checks will be accepted. The City reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

Title to said real estate shall be conveyed by a municipal corporation quit claim deed. High bidder is responsible for all fees and costs associated with assuming ownership of the property.

This notice shall be posted for not less than seven (7) days prior to the sale in three (3) prominent places in the City of Hartington, NE.

Dated this 26th day of April, 2017.

Crystal Lenzen

City Clerk

05.03.17c

ZNEZ

—————————

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING ON

APPLICATION OF

KATHERINE BREEN FOR A CLASS C LIQUOR LICENSE

Notice is hereby given that Katherine Breen, Fordyce, NE, Boondocks Restaurant and Bar, (Formally Delmonico’s) has filed an application with the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission for the issuance of a Retail Liquor License Class C.

The Village of Fordyce will hold a public hearing concerning the issuance of said license on May 15 @ 7:30 pm at the Fordyce Village Hall, 211 West 2nd, Fordyce, NE.

All persons desiring to give evidence either verbally or by affidavit in support of or in protest against the issuance of said license may do so at the time of the hearing.

Diane Limoges/

Fordyce Clerk

05.03.17c

ZNEZ

—————————

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION OF

KICK BACK RIDE, LLC

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that KICK BACK RIDE, LLC, a Nebraska limited liability company (the “Company”), has been organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska, with its designated office at 410 N Summit, PO Box 682, Hartington, Nebraska, 68739, and its initial agent for service of process is Tim Burbach. The Company was organized for the purpose of providing transportation services, and to do all other acts necessary or convenient to carry out said purposes and to conduct all lawful business that a limited liability company may engage in under the laws of the State of Nebraska, with the business of transportation services as its primary business. The Company was organized and commenced on March 28, 2017, and it shall have perpetual existence unless dissolved in accordance with its Certificate of Organization, its Operating Agreement or the Nebraska Uniform Limited Liability Act. The affairs of the Company are to be managed by its member Tim Burbach.

Steven L. Pier

Attorney for KICK BACK RIDE, LLC

P.O. Box 867

Hartington, NE 68739

(402) 254-6600

04.19-05.03.17c

ZNEZ

—————————

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

-of-

HAZE HOMES, LLC

Haze Homes, LLC (the “Company”) commenced on December 28, 2016, upon the filing of a Certificate of Organization for the Company with the Nebraska Secretary of State. The purpose of the Company is to participate in the real estate industry, engage in the management of rental properties, and to carry out any lawful business that an organization may conduct under the Nebraska Uniform Limited Liability Company Act, Neb. Rev. Stat. §§ 21-101 to 21-197 (the “Act”). The Company shall have perpetual existence unless earlier terminated in accordance with the Act.

The initial registered agent for the Company is Nicholas Haselhorst and the address of said registered agent is 505 W. Leblanch St., PO Box 441, Hartington, Nebraska 68739. The address of the Company’s initial designated office is 505 West Leblanch Street, Hartington, Nebraska 68739.

All affairs of the Company are to be conducted by its sole member.

Keelan Holloway, #24681

Monson & Holloway Law Offices PC, LLO

108 Oak Street

Laurel, NE 68745

105 W. Main Street

Hartington, NE 68739

04.19-05.03.17c

ZNEZ

—————————

NOTICE

OF

ORGANIZATION

1. NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION OF THE 220 ACREAGE, LLC

2. Registered Office: 320 S. Robinson, Hartington, Nebraska 68739.

3. General nature of the business to be transacted is to engage in any and all lawful business for which a limited liability company may be organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska.

4. Time of commencement and termination: April 5, 2017, and has a perpetual existence.

5. The affairs of the Limited Liability Company are to be conducted by the members.

Steven L. Archbold

Archbold Law Office, LLP

Attorney for

220 Acreage, LLC

P.O. Box 707,

201 North Broadway

Bloomfield, NE 68718

Bar I.D. # 15007

04.19-05.03.17c

ZNEZ

—————————

NOTICE

OF

DISSOLUTION

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION OF: Hartington Concrete, Inc.

The corporation known as Hartington Concrete, Inc., was dissolved as of March 31, 2017. The corporation has no assets and no liabilities. Amy M. Eisenhauer, Attorney for the corporation, is the individual named to wind up and liquidate the business and affairs of the corporation.

Amy M. Eisenhauer,

Attorney for Hartington Concrete, Inc.

P.O. Box 707,

201 N. Broadway

Bloomfield, NE 68718

(402) 373-4240

04.19-05.03.17c

ZNEZ

—————————

CERTIFICATE OF

ORGANIZATION

OF

RedStoe LLC

ARTICLE I

NAME

The name of the Nebraska limited liability company is:

RedStoe LLC

ARTICLE II

DESIGNATED OFFICE

ADDRESS

The address of the initial designated office is 88560 566 Ave., Hartington, NE 68739.

ARTICLE III

AGENT FOR SERVICE

The name and address of the designated Registered Agent is:

Tim Nissen

88560 566 Ave.,

Hartington, NE 68739

The undersigned, being the Organizer of the Company hereby adopts and signs the foregoing Certificate of Organization for the purpose of forming the Company under the Nebraska Uniform Limited Liability Company Act.

Ryan D. Cwach,

Attorney at Law

Birmingham & Cwach

Law Offices, PLLC

PO Box 10

101 N. Washington St.

Bloomfield, NE 68716-0010

(402)373-4747

Dated: April 19, 2017

Ryan D. Cwach, Organizer

04.26-05.10.17c

ZNEZ

—————————

INVITATION FOR BIDS

HARTINGTON, NEBRASKA AIRPORT AUTHORITY

HARTINGTON MUNICIPAL AIRPORT – BUD BECKER FIELD

PROJECT NO. 3-31-0106-009

Sealed bids will be received until 10:00 a.m. local time, on May 19, 2017, at Hartington Municipal Airport, 56395, 881 Road, Hartington, Nebraska and then publicly opened and read aloud, for furnishing all labor, materials and equipment and performing all work necessary to: Construct 6-Place T-Hangar and Taxilanes. In general, this work will require the following approximate quantities:

Unclassified Excavation (8,000 CY); 4” Crushed Aggregate Base (2,300 SY); 6” Concrete Pavement (2,341 SY); 6-Place Nested T-Hangar with Bi-Fold Hangar Doors, Exterior Walk Doors; Concrete Footings; 5” Reinforced Concrete Floor; Electrical System; Erosion Control; Seeding

Plans, specifications, and bid documents are on file and may be inspected at:

Olsson Associates, 601 P Street, Suite 200, (P.O. Box 84608), Lincoln, Nebraska 68501

Hartington Airport Authority, 56395, 881 Road, Hartington, NE 68739

Nebr. Department of Aeronautics, 3431 Aviation Road, Suite 150, Lincoln, NE 68524

Omaha Builder’s Exchange, 4159 S. 94th St., Omaha, NE 68127

Lincoln Builders Bureau, 5910 S. 58th St. Ste. C, Lincoln, NE 68516

Sioux City Construction League, 3900 Stadium Drive, Sioux City, IA 51106

Norfolk Builders Exchange, 609 West Norfolk Avenue, Norfolk, NE 68701

Sioux Falls Builders Exchange, 1418 “C” Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Quest CDN (see below)

To be qualified to Bid, a complete set of plans, specifications, contract documents and proposal form MUST be obtained from either: 1) www.questcdn.com for a fee of $20 (nonrefundable). Once logged into the site, insert eBidDoc project number 5095581 (Hartington Municipal Airport–Bud Becker Field; 6-Place T-Hangar & Taxilanes); OR 2) Olsson Associates at the above address for a fee of $85 (nonrefundable).

Questions regarding bids shall be directed to Chris Corr or Tom Trumble, P.E., consulting engineer at the above address or phone (402) 474-6311.

Contractors bidding need not be pre-qualified but shall be qualified to do the work.

Contractors may inspect the project site by arrangement with Tom Becker at 402.254.7317.

Each proposal must be accompanied by a bid guaranty in the amount of five (5) percent of the total amount of the bid. The bid guaranty may be a cashier’s check, a certified check on a solvent bank or a bid bond made payable to Hartington Airport Authority.

This project is subject to the requirements of the Davis-Bacon Act, as amended. The Contractor is required to comply with the wage and labor requirements and to pay minimum wages in accordance with the schedule of wage rates established by the United States Department of Labor.

This project is subject to the requirements of 49 CFR Part 26 Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Participation. The Airport Sponsor has established a contract goal of 1.8% participation for small business concerns owned and controlled by qualified disadvantaged business enterprises (DBE). The bidder shall make and document good faith efforts, as defined in Appendix A of 49 CFR Part 26, to meet the established goal.

Award of contract is also subject to the following Federal provisions:

Executive Order 11246 and DOL Regulation 41 CFR PART 60 – Affirmative Action to Ensure Equal Employment Opportunity

DOL Regulation 29 CFR Part 5 – Davis Bacon Act

DOT Regulation 2 CFR PART 180 – Governmentwide Debarment and Suspension and Governmentwide Requirements for Drug-free Workplace

DOT Regulation 49 CFR PART 30 – Denial of Public Works Contracts to Suppliers of Goods and Services of Countries that Deny Contracts to Suppliers of Goods and Services of Countries that Deny Procurement Market Access to U.S. Contractors (Foreign Trade Restriction).

TITLE 49 United States Code, CHAPTER 501 – Buy American Preferences

By: Hartington

Airport Authority

Hartington, Nebraska

05.03-17.17c

ZNEZ

—————————

NOTICE

In the County Court of Cedar County, Nebraska

Estate of

Mary J. Barger, Deceased

Estate No. PR16-29

Notice is hereby given that a final account and report of administration and a Petition for complete settlement, probate of Will, determination of heirs, and determination of inheritance tax have been filed and are set for hearing in the County Court of Cedar County, Nebraska, located at P.O. Box 695, Hartington, NE 68739, on May 24, 2017 at 8:30 a.m.

Troy Barger 1914 6th Ave.

Kearney, NE 68845

Tel: (308) 627-6723

Petitioner

Todd Barger

820 14th Street

Aurora, Nebraska 68818

Tel: (308) 379-2375

Petitioner

Amy M. Eisenhauer

(Bar I.D. # 23605)

Archbold Law Office, LLP

201 N. Broadway

P.O. Box 707

Bloomfield, NE 68718

Tel: (402) 373-4240

Fax: (402) 373-2890

Email:

amy@archboldlawoffice.com

Attorney for Petitioner

05.03-17.17c

ZNEZ

—————————

NOTICE

In the County Court of Cedar County, Nebraska

Estate of LUCILLE WERNER BRADY, AKA LUCILLE W. BRADY, AKA LUCILLE THERESA BRADY, Deceased

Estate No. PR 17-5

Notice is hereby given that a final account and report of administration and a Petition for complete settlement, probate of Will, determination of heirs, and determination of inheritance tax have been filed and are set for hearing in the County Court of Cedar County, Nebraska, located at P.O. Box 695, Hartington, NE 68739, on May 24, 2017 at 8:30 o’clock a.m.

DANIEL JOSEPH BRADY

4021 Yucca Dr., Apt. D

Rapid City, SD 57702

Tel: (605) 342-0301

Petitioner

Steven L. Archbold (Bar I.D. # 15007)

Archbold Law Office, LLP

201 N. Broadway

P.O. Box 707

Bloomfield, NE 68718

Tel: (402) 373-4240

Fax: (402) 373-2890

Email: steve@archboldlawoffice.com

Attorney for Petitioner

05.03-17.17c

ZNEZ

—————————

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

Of

EKB Properties LLC

A Nebraska Limited Liability Company Notice is hereby given that EKB Properties LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company Registered at 302 E. Park Street, Hartington, NE 68739, has been organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska. The duration period of the company is perpetual from November 1, 2016. The general nature of tis business is to engage in any and all lawful business for which a limited liability company may be organized under Nebraska Uniform Limited Liability Company Act, including but not limited to rental of real property. The company shall have and exercise all powers and rights conferred upon a limited liability company by the Nebraska Uniform Limited Liability Company Act, and any enlargement of such powers conferred by subsequent legislative acts. The name and mailing address of the Registered Agent of the Company is Sheila Becker, 302 E. Park Street, Hartington, NE 68739.

05.03-17.17c

ZNEZ

—————————

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF CEDAR COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of MARY ANN SUDBECK, Deceased

Estate No. PR17-28

Notice is hereby given that on May 1st, 2017, in the County Court of Cedar County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written statement of Informal Probate of the Will of said Decedent and that Charles J. Sudbeck whose address is 56070 894th Rd., St. Helena, NE 68774, and Roger D. Sudbeck whose address is 88251 562nd Ave., Hartington, NE 68739, were informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Co-Representatives of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before July 3rd, 2017, or be forever barred.

Diane L. Sudbeck

Clerk of the County Court

Address of County Court:

Cedar County Court

101 S. Broadway Ave

Hartington, NE 68739

Jewell & Collins

Attorneys at Law

105 S. 2nd Street

Norfolk, NE 68701

(402) 371-4844

05.03-17.17c

ZNEZ