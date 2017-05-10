MEETING NOTICE

A meeting of the Cedar County Ag Society will be held on Wed., May 17, 2017, 7:30 p.m., at the Fairgrounds Office, Hartington, Neb. Agenda for meeting will be at the office of the president.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON APPLICATION FOR NEBRASKA AFFORDABLE HOUSING PROGRAM FUNDS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Thursday, May 18, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. in the NEHI, Inc. office located at 110 E 2nd, Allen, Nebraska, NEHI, Inc. will hold a public hearing concerning an application to the Department of Economic Development for a Nebraska Affordable Housing Program Grant. This grant is available for affordable housing activities.

NEHI, Inc. is requesting $20,000 each for two years for Operating Assistance. Funds will be used for day to day operating expenses. No people will be displaced as a result of Affordable Housing Program assisted activities.

The grant application will be available for public inspection at the NEHI, Inc. office, 110 East 2nd Street, Allen, NE. All interested parties are invited to attend this public hearing at which time you will have an opportunity to be heard regarding the grant application. Low income persons are particularly encouraged to attend or submit written comment. Written testimony will also be accepted at the public hearing scheduled for 5:30 p.m. May 18, 2017, NEHI, Inc., 110 E 2nd, Allen, Nebraska. Written comments can be addressed to Megan Weaver, PO Box 226, Allen, NE 68710 and will be accepted if received on or before May 18, 2017.

Individuals requiring physical or sensory accommodations including interpreter service, Braille, large print, or recorded materials, please contact Megan Weaver, PO Box 226, Allen, NE 68710 or 402-635-2078 no later than May 11, 2017.

CERTIFICATE OF

ORGANIZATION

OF

RedStoe LLC

ARTICLE I

NAME

The name of the Nebraska limited liability company is:

RedStoe LLC

ARTICLE II

DESIGNATED OFFICE ADDRESS

The address of the initial designated office is 88560 566 Ave., Hartington, NE 68739.

ARTICLE III

AGENT FOR SERVICE

The name and address of the designated Registered Agent is:

Tim Nissen

88560 566 Ave.,

Hartington, NE 68739

The undersigned, being the Organizer of the Company hereby adopts and signs the foregoing Certificate of Organization for the purpose of forming the Company under the Nebraska Uniform Limited Liability Company Act.

Ryan D. Cwach, Attorney at Law

Birmingham & Cwach Law Offices, PLLC

PO Box 10

101 N. Washington St.

Bloomfield, NE 68716-0010

(402)373-4747

Dated: April 19, 2017

Ryan D. Cwach, Organizer

INVITATION FOR BIDS

HARTINGTON, NEBRASKA AIRPORT AUTHORITY

HARTINGTON MUNICIPAL AIRPORT – BUD BECKER FIELD

PROJECT NO. 3-31-0106-009

Sealed bids will be received until 10:00 a.m. local time, on May 19, 2017, at Hartington Municipal Airport, 56395, 881 Road, Hartington, Nebraska and then publicly opened and read aloud, for furnishing all labor, materials and equipment and performing all work necessary to: Construct 6-Place T-Hangar and Taxilanes. In general, this work will require the following approximate quantities:

Unclassified Excavation (8,000 CY); 4” Crushed Aggregate Base (2,300 SY); 6” Concrete Pavement (2,341 SY); 6-Place Nested T-Hangar with Bi-Fold Hangar Doors, Exterior Walk Doors; Concrete Footings; 5” Reinforced Concrete Floor; Electrical System; Erosion Control; Seeding

Plans, specifications, and bid documents are on file and may be inspected at:

Olsson Associates, 601 P Street, Suite 200, (P.O. Box 84608), Lincoln, Nebraska 68501

Hartington Airport Authority, 56395, 881 Road, Hartington, NE 68739

Nebr. Department of Aeronautics, 3431 Aviation Road, Suite 150, Lincoln, NE 68524

Omaha Builder’s Exchange, 4159 S. 94th St., Omaha, NE 68127

Lincoln Builders Bureau, 5910 S. 58th St. Ste. C, Lincoln, NE 68516

Sioux City Construction League, 3900 Stadium Drive, Sioux City, IA 51106

Norfolk Builders Exchange, 609 West Norfolk Avenue, Norfolk, NE 68701

Sioux Falls Builders Exchange, 1418 “C” Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Quest CDN (see below)

To be qualified to Bid, a complete set of plans, specifications, contract documents and proposal form MUST be obtained from either: 1) www.questcdn.com for a fee of $20 (nonrefundable). Once logged into the site, insert eBidDoc project number 5095581 (Hartington Municipal Airport–Bud Becker Field; 6-Place T-Hangar & Taxilanes); OR 2) Olsson Associates at the above address for a fee of $85 (nonrefundable).

Questions regarding bids shall be directed to Chris Corr or Tom Trumble, P.E., consulting engineer at the above address or phone (402) 474-6311.

Contractors bidding need not be pre-qualified but shall be qualified to do the work.

Contractors may inspect the project site by arrangement with Tom Becker at 402.254.7317.

Each proposal must be accompanied by a bid guaranty in the amount of five (5) percent of the total amount of the bid. The bid guaranty may be a cashier’s check, a certified check on a solvent bank or a bid bond made payable to Hartington Airport Authority.

This project is subject to the requirements of the Davis-Bacon Act, as amended. The Contractor is required to comply with the wage and labor requirements and to pay minimum wages in accordance with the schedule of wage rates established by the United States Department of Labor.

This project is subject to the requirements of 49 CFR Part 26 Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Participation. The Airport Sponsor has established a contract goal of 1.8% participation for small business concerns owned and controlled by qualified disadvantaged business enterprises (DBE). The bidder shall make and document good faith efforts, as defined in Appendix A of 49 CFR Part 26, to meet the established goal.

Award of contract is also subject to the following Federal provisions:

Executive Order 11246 and DOL Regulation 41 CFR PART 60 – Affirmative Action to Ensure Equal Employment Opportunity

DOL Regulation 29 CFR Part 5 – Davis Bacon Act

DOT Regulation 2 CFR PART 180 – Governmentwide Debarment and Suspension and Governmentwide Requirements for Drug-free Workplace

DOT Regulation 49 CFR PART 30 – Denial of Public Works Contracts to Suppliers of Goods and Services of Countries that Deny Contracts to Suppliers of Goods and Services of Countries that Deny Procurement Market Access to U.S. Contractors (Foreign Trade Restriction).

TITLE 49 United States Code, CHAPTER 501 – Buy American Preferences

By: Hartington Airport Authority

Hartington, Nebraska

NOTICE

In the County Court of Cedar County, Nebraska

Estate of Mary J. Barger, Deceased

Estate No. PR16-29

Notice is hereby given that a final account and report of administration and a Petition for complete settlement, probate of Will, determination of heirs, and determination of inheritance tax have been filed and are set for hearing in the County Court of Cedar County, Nebraska, located at P.O. Box 695, Hartington, NE 68739, on May 24, 2017 at 8:30 a.m.

Troy Barger 1914 6th Ave.

Kearney, NE 68845

Tel: (308) 627-6723

Petitioner

Todd Barger

820 14th Street

Aurora, Nebraska 68818

Tel: (308) 379-2375

Petitioner

Amy M. Eisenhauer (Bar I.D. # 23605)

Archbold Law Office, LLP

201 N. Broadway

P.O. Box 707

Bloomfield, NE 68718

Tel: (402) 373-4240

Fax: (402) 373-2890

Email: amy@archboldlawoffice.com

Attorney for Petitioner

NOTICE

In the County Court of Cedar County, Nebraska

Estate of LUCILLE WERNER BRADY, AKA LUCILLE W. BRADY, AKA LUCILLE THERESA BRADY, Deceased

Estate No. PR 17-5

Notice is hereby given that a final account and report of administration and a Petition for complete settlement, probate of Will, determination of heirs, and determination of inheritance tax have been filed and are set for hearing in the County Court of Cedar County, Nebraska, located at P.O. Box 695, Hartington, NE 68739, on May 24, 2017 at 8:30 o’clock a.m.

DANIEL JOSEPH BRADY

4021 Yucca Dr., Apt. D

Rapid City, SD 57702

Tel: (605) 342-0301

Petitioner

Steven L. Archbold (Bar I.D. # 15007)

Archbold Law Office, LLP

201 N. Broadway

P.O. Box 707

Bloomfield, NE 68718

Tel: (402) 373-4240

Fax: (402) 373-2890

Email: steve@archboldlawoffice.com

Attorney for Petitioner

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

Of

EKB Properties LLC

A Nebraska Limited Liability Company Notice is hereby given that EKB Properties LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company Registered at 302 E. Park Street, Hartington, NE 68739, has been organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska. The duration period of the company is perpetual from November 1, 2016. The general nature of tis business is to engage in any and all lawful business for which a limited liability company may be organized under Nebraska Uniform Limited Liability Company Act, including but not limited to rental of real property. The company shall have and exercise all powers and rights conferred upon a limited liability company by the Nebraska Uniform Limited Liability Company Act, and any enlargement of such powers conferred by subsequent legislative acts. The name and mailing address of the Registered Agent of the Company is Sheila Becker, 302 E. Park Street, Hartington, NE 68739.

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF CEDAR COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of MARY ANN SUDBECK, Deceased

Estate No. PR17-28

Notice is hereby given that on May 1st, 2017, in the County Court of Cedar County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written statement of Informal Probate of the Will of said Decedent and that Charles J. Sudbeck whose address is 56070 894th Rd., St. Helena, NE 68774, and Roger D. Sudbeck whose address is 88251 562nd Ave., Hartington, NE 68739, were informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Co-Representatives of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before July 3rd, 2017, or be forever barred.

Diane L. Sudbeck

Clerk of the County Court

Address of County Court:

Cedar County Court

101 S. Broadway Ave

Hartington, NE 68739

Jewell & Collins

Attorneys at Law

105 S. 2nd Street

Norfolk, NE 68701

(402) 371-4844

NOTICE TO EQUIPMENT DEALERS

Sealed bids will be received by the Board of Commissioners of Cedar County, Nebraska, at the office of the County Clerk at Hartington, Nebraska, until 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 23, 2017, at which time they will be publicly opened in the County Board of Commissioners Room for furnishing:

One (1) new 42,000 lb. wheel loader (with or without trade-in)

Trade-in: 1999 Case 821C Wheel Loader, Serial No. JEE0122973

6100 Hrs, 4 yd bucket, Miller grapple fork attachment

Specifications and bid forms may be obtained at the office of the County Highway Superintendent in the Courthouse, Hartington, Nebraska.

Bidders are to submit descriptive literature, and detailed specifications for each unit bid. Separate bids are requested for each unit.

The Board of Commissioner of Cedar County, Nebraska, reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

Published by Order of the Board of Commissioners of Cedar County, Nebraska.

Dated this 10th day of May, 2017 at Hartington, Nebraska.

Cedar County District 3 Commissioner

Dave McGregor

05.10-24.17c