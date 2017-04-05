MEETING NOTICE

The Cedar County Board of Commissioners will meet at 8:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 11, 2017, in the Commissioners’ Room in the Cedar County Courthouse.

Agenda is available in the County Clerk’s office.

04.05.17c

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF HARTINGTON,

NEBRASKA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a meeting of the Planning Commission of the City of Hartington, Nebraska will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, 2017, at the Hartington City Hall, 107 W. State Street, Hartington, NE. The Commission will hear the following matters:

A. Division of land in the Northeast Quarter of Section Thirty Six (36), Township Thirty One (31) North, Range One (1) East of the 6th P.M., Cedar County, Nebraska.

B. Plat of Brodersen Acres Subdivision in the Southwest Quarter Of the Northwest Quarter (SW1/4NW1/4) of Section Twenty Five (25), Township Thirty One (31) North, Range One (1) East of the 6th P.M., Cedar County, Nebraska.

C. Replat of Lot One of the Replat of Court of Arens Addition to the City of Hartington, Nebraska.

Plats describing the above properties can be reviewed at the office of the City Clerk.

The meeting will be open to the public and an Agenda for such meeting is kept continuously current, it is available for public inspection at the office of the City Clerk at 107 W. State Street, Hartington, Nebraska.

CITY OF HARTINGTON, NEBRASKA

/s/ Crystal Lenzen

City Clerk

04.05.17c

NOTICE OF

SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

The Hartington-Newcastle District #8 School Board will meet at the Family Consumer Science Room at Hartington-Newcastle Public Schools at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, April 10, 2017, in regular session. A current agenda is available tat the office of the superintendent.

Brenda Steiner

Secretary

04.05.17c

MEETING NOTICE

A meeting of the Cedar County Ag Society will be held on Wed., April 12, 2017, 7:30 p.m., at the Cobblestone Inn, Hartington, Neb. Agenda for meeting will be at the office of the president.

04.05.17c

NOTICE OF MEETING

The Cedar Knox Rural Water Project will hold its regular monthly Board of Directors meeting on Thursday, the 13th day of April 2017, at 10:00 a.m. at the Lewis & Clark Natural Resources District office located at 608 N. Robinson Ave., Hartington, NE. A current agenda is on file at the District office. This meeting is open to the public.

04.05.17c

NOTICE OF MEETING

The Lewis & Clark Natural Resources District will hold its regular monthly Board of Directors meeting on the 20th day of April, 2017, at 1:30 p.m. at the Lewis & Clark NRD Office, Hartington, Nebraska. A current agenda is on file at the District Office. This meeting is open to the public.

04.05.17c

LEGAL NOTICE

The Cedar-Knox Public Power District Board of Directors will meet Wednesday, April 12, 2017, at 10:00 A.M. in the boardroom of the district.

A copy of the agenda is available in the office of the district.

04.05.17c

VILLAGE OF WYNOT

MINUTES

REGULAR MONTHLY

MEETING

VILLAGE BOARD OF WYNOT

WEDNESDAY, March 8, 2017, 7:00 P.M.

The regular monthly meeting of the Village Board of Wynot was called to order at the Wynot Town Hall on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, at 7:00 p.m. by Chairperson Ron Rolfes. Notice of the meeting was posted in three (3) public places on Tues, Feb. 22, 2017, namely the Wynot Town Hall, Wynot Post Office, and the Cedar Security Bank. Roll call indicated members present: Ron Rolfes, Charles Jones, Greg Hite, Kathy Promes and Maurice Ketter. Also present were Rose Rolfes, Village Clerk/Treasurer and Dave Koch/Maintenance. Greg Hite made a motion to approve the Consent Agenda including the following: Minutes of the Feb, 2017, Regular Village Board Meeting; Village of Wynot’s Treasurer’s Report for Feb. 2017; and the Claims attached hereto, Maurice Ketter seconded the motion. Motion Carried.

Jeff Messersmith, WPS Principal

Discussion was made to purchase tennis court located at WPS.

Audit Waiver

Charles Jones made a motion to approve the audit wavier, Maurice Ketter seconded it. Motion carried.

Lots

Travis Guenther bid on lots in triangular. Motion by Maurice Ketter and seconded by Charles Jones to accept his bit of $1500 on lot 5 and lot “A”. Motion carried.

Lots

Chris Steffen offered bid on three lots located by the old fire hall. The board will take it into consideration due to the fact that the bid was lower than expected.

Old Maintenance Building

Reggie Cook bid on the old maintenance building. The board will take it into consideration.

Building Permit

Charles Jones made a motion to approve building permit for David Koch. Kathy Promes seconded it. Motion carried,

Building Permit

Nicole Hans presented a building permit for a garage. Board will take it into consideration.

Great Plains

Chairman Rolfes reported on Great Plains Communications plans to install fiber optic cable in Wynot.

ADJOURN

Charles Jones made a motion to adjourn at 8:30 p.m. Greg Hite seconded the motion; motion carried.

Respectfully Submitted By:

Rose M. Rolfes, Village Clerk/Treasurer

04.05.17c

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF CEDAR COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF DONALD J. BRUNING, Deceased. Case No. PR17-22

Notice is hereby given that on March 16th, 2017, in the County Court of Cedar County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written Statement of Informal Probate of the Will of said deceased, and that Carol J. Bruning, whose address is PO Box 446, Hartington, NE 68739, was informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Representative of the estate.

Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before May 22nd, 2017, or be forever barred.

Diane L. Sudbeck

Clerk of the County Court

PO Box 695

Hartington NE 68739

Keelan P. Holloway, #24681

Monson & Holloway Law Offices PC, LLO

PO Box 708

Laurel NE 68745

P: (402)256-3219

F: (402) 256-8080

keelan@monsonholloway.com

03.22-04.05.17c

NOTICE

OF

ORGANIZATION

1. NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION OF Hoebe Farms, L.L.C.

2. Registered Office: 201 N. Broadway, Bloomfield, NE 68718

3. General Nature of the business to be transacted is to engage in any and all lawful business for which a limited liability company may be organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska.

4. Time of commencement and termination: March 7, 2017, and has a perpetual existence.

5. The affairs of the Limited Liability Company are to be conducted by the members.

Amy M. Eisenhauer

Archbold Law Office, L.L.P.

Attorney for Hoebe Farms, L.L.C.

P.O. Box 707, 201 North Broadway

Bloomfield, NE 68718

Bar I.D. # 23605

03.22-04.05.17c

NOTICE

OF

ORGANIZATION

1. NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION OF T & M Schumacher, L.L.C.

2. Registered Office: 201 N. Broadway, Bloomfield, NE 68718

3. General Nature of the business to be transacted is to engage in any and all lawful business for which a limited liability company may be organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska.

4. Time of commencement and termination: March 7, 2017, and has a perpetual existence.

5. The affairs of the Limited Liability Company are to be conducted by the members.

Amy M. Eisenhauer

Archbold Law Office, L.L.P.

Attorney for T & M Schumacher, L.L.C.

P.O. Box 707, 201 North Broadway

Bloomfield, NE 68718

Bar I.D. # 23605

03.22-04.05.17c

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF CEDAR COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of MARY A. ARENS, Deceased

Estate No. PR 17-12

Notice is hereby given that, on March 15, 2017, in the County Court of Cedar County, Nebraska, TIMOTHY N. KUCHTA of 202 East Park St., P.O. Box 697, Hartington, NE 68739 and JEFFERY M. ARENS of 55910 885 Rd., Hartington, NE 68739, were appointed by the Court as Personal Representatives of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before May 30th, 2017, or be forever barred.

Diane L Sudbeck

Clerk of the County Court

County Court of Cedar County

P.O. Box 695

Hartington, NE 68739

Steven L. Archbold (Bar I.D. # 15007)

Amy M. Eisenhauer (Bar I.D. # 23605)

Archbold Law Office, LLP

201 N. Broadway

P.O. Box 707

Bloomfield, NE 68718

Tel: (402) 373-4240

Fax: (402) 373-2890

Email: steve@archboldlawoffice.com

03.29-04.12.17c

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF CEDAR COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF ARTHELLA M. ARENS, Deceased. Case No. PR 17-24

Notice is hereby given that on March 30th, 2017, in the County Court of Cedar County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written Statement of Informal Probate of the Will of said deceased, and that Angela A. Arens, whose address is 704 W. Centre Street, Hartington, NE 68739, was informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Representative of the estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before June 5, 2017 or be forever barred.

Diane L. Sudbeck

Clerk of the Cedar County Court

P.O. Box 695

Hartington, NE 68739

Keelan P. Holloway, #24681

Monson & Holloway Law Offices PC, LLO

PO Box 708

Laurel, NE 68745

P: (402) 256-3219

F: (402) 256-8080

keelan@monsonholloway.com

04.05-19.17c

