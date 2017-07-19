MEETING NOTICE

The Cedar County Board of Commissioners will meet at 8:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 25, 2017, in the Commissioners’ Room in the Cedar County Courthouse.

Agenda is available in the County Clerk’s office.

CEDAR COUNTY

COMMISSION

Minutes

June 27, 2017

The Cedar County Commissioners met in the Boardroom of the Cedar County Courthouse at 8:30 am and the meeting was called to order as advertised, with Craig Bartels, David McGregor and Terry Pinkelman answering roll call. Also present County Clerk David Dowling. Chairman Pinkelman stated the open meetings laws are posted on the wall for public inspection.

Motion was made by McGregor and seconded by Bartels to approve the agenda. Motion carried with a 3 to 0 vote. Motion was made by Bartels and seconded by Pinkelman to approve the minutes from the last meeting. Motion carried with a 3 to 0 vote.

Kate Kalinosky representing BNSF RR met with the board to discuss the rail road crossing at 571 avenue asked about getting an agreement for the crossing across the Ag Rex loop west of Laurel. The Board stated she would need to contact the land owner near the crossing to get an agreement with him.

Julie Fuelberth met with the board to discuss zoning regulations and the procedure to get a variance to break down rural residences. The board stated the zoning regulations are clear and that five acres is as low as a rural residence could be placed on.

Gary Van Meter then met with the board on the Randolph flood plain project and the possibility of replacing the bridge on the county road on the west side of Randolph on the Cedar Pierce county line. A conference call was made with Corps of Engineers regarding costs of the bridge and that the cost to the counties would be 35 percent of the total costs. It was stated that currently an estimate of $240,163.35 was given for the Pierce and Cedar County costs. Gary Van Meter stated he would get a meeting set up so commissioners from Cedar and Pierce County could talk and make a decision on the bridge replacement.

Carla Schmidt presented two underground easements for district one approval for water lines. The permits were reviewed and approved by commissioner Pinkelman. Schmidt then presented shop inspection audit reports as received from the NIRMA inspector.

Commissioner McGregor reported on recent Area on Aging meeting that he attended in Norfolk presenting information on the organizations property insurance premiums that actually went down for this year.

Motion was made by commissioner Bartels and seconded by commissioner McGregor to accept the bid from RDO for the purchase of a pup gravel trailer for district two. Motion carried with a 3 to 0 vote. Motion was then made by commissioner McGregor and seconded by commissioner Bartels to accept the bid from Nebraska Machinery for the purchase of a wheel loader for district three. Motion carried with a 3 to 0 vote. Motion was then made by commissioner Pinkelman and seconded by McGregor to accept the bid from Joslin Construction for the construction of a machine shed in Wynot to house county owned equipment. Motion carried with a 3 to 0 vote.

At 11:30 a motion was made by commissioner McGregor and seconded by commissioner Pinkelman to go into closed session to discuss county personnel. The motion carried with a 3 to 0 vote. At 11:45 a motion was made by McGregor and seconded by Bartels to go back into regular session. Motion carried with a 3 to 0 vote.

With no further business or agenda items the following claims were signed for payment and the meeting was declared adjourned by chairman Pinkelman.

APPROVED:

Board Chairman,

Terry Pinkelman

ATTEST:

County Clerk, David Dowling

HARTINGTON

CITY COUNCIL

Minutes

June 26, 2017

The Hartington City Council met on June 26, 2017 at the city hall for their regular meeting beginning at 7:00 P.M. Notice of time and place of the meeting was given in the advance notice by posting. Notice of time and place of the meeting was communicated in the advance notice to the mayor and council.

Present were Mayor Peitz; Councilpersons Addison, Kruse, Christensen, and Bartling; Legal Adviser Pier; City Clerk – Treasurer Schaecher, and Deputy Clerk Lenzen.

Mayor Peitz called the meeting to order followed by all present reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. He announced that the open meeting law poster was on the back wall of the council room and reminded all present to silence their cell phones.

A motion to approve the minutes of the June 12, 2017 meeting was made by Kruse and seconded by Bartling. A roll call vote was taken. Kruse – yes, Bartling – yes, Christensen – yes, and Addison – yes. Motion carried.

The LB840 loan No. 2017626 was introduced by Legal Advisor Pier, stating the Revolving Loan Fund Committee recommends a $25,000 loan be approved to Cedar County Vet DBA Globe Clothing for 10 years at 0% interest for renovation and new business enterprise. A recommendation is for the first payment be due by ACH payments each month, starting October 1, 2017. A motion to approve the loan was made by Addison and seconded by Christensen. A roll call vote was taken. Addison – yes, Christensen – yes, Bartling – yes, and Kruse – yes. Motion carried.

Department Reports:

PARK/POOL – Councilwoman Addison: There has been discussion regarding changing the pool name or adding a plaque, honoring Sue Vlach. A final decision has not yet been made.

COMPLEX/AUDITORIUM – Councilman Kruse: None

FIRE/AMBULANCE – Councilman Christensen: None

GENERAL – Mayor Peitz: None

Legal Advisor Pier discussed the LB840 loan No. 2017522, stating the business name as the Hartington Golf Club.

Clerk Schaecher discussed a bill that was received from Maguire Iron for the painting of the water tower. She also explained the Income Statement report that was given to the council in their packets and how this will show them the budget figures for each department.

Public Comments:

Rob Dump thanked the council for the LB840 loan information and wanted to confirm that these loans were from a revolving loan fund. He also had a couple of questions regarding the painting of the water tower.

The following bills were presented for payment:

GENERAL: AFLAC 573.52, Kennedy, Pier, Knoff, Loftus, LLP 400.00, and USABLE Life 73.50

STREETS: Barco Municipal Products 8,352.29, Black Hills Energy 129.40, Hartelco 53.34, Leise Concrete 5,000.00, and Midwest Service and Sales Co. 93.75

WATER: League of NE Municipalities 45.00, League of NE Municipalities 45.00, NE Public Health Environmental Lab 66.00, and Snap-On Tools 43.98

SEWER: Black Hills Energy 67.01 and Trent Becker Graphics 320.00

FIRE: Black Hills Energy 16.85 and Fireguard, Inc. 25.29

AMBULANCE: Avera Sacred Heart Hospital 347.60, Black Hills Energy 16.84, and EMP 6.25

RECREATION: Stadium Sports 792.00 and Don Whitmire 847.44

POOL: Black Hills Energy 1,212.54 and Share Corp. 1,125.82

PARKS: Floor Maintenance 57.57 and Randy Kathol Construction 5,158.05

COMPLEX: Floor Maintenance 57.57 and Tri-State Turf & Irrigation 82.95

LIBRARY: Black Hills Energy 60.11, Ingram 512.49, Midwest Tape 129.24, Oriental Trading Co. 218.08, Tri-State Turf & Irrigation 58.81, Versant Funding LLC 96.00, and X-Pert Lawn and Landscaping 291.00

CITY HALL: Black Hills Energy 33.69 and Hartelco 106.66

AUDITORIUM: Black Hills Energy 197.62

ECONOMIC DEV.: NE Diplomats, Inc. 55.00

A motion to pay the Christensen Well bill from the last meeting was made by Kruse and seconded by Bartling. A roll call vote was taken. Kruse – yes, Bartling – yes, and Addison – yes. Christensen abstained. Motion carried. A motion to pay the Snap-On Tool bill that needed to be issued earlier today was made by Addison and seconded by Kruse. A roll call vote was taken. Addison – yes, Kruse – yes, Christensen – yes, and Bartling – yes. Motion carried. A motion to pay the bills was made by Addison and seconded by Kruse. A roll call vote was taken. Addison – yes, Kruse – yes, Christensen – yes, and Bartling – yes. Motion carried.

A motion to adjourn was made by Christensen and seconded by Bartling. A roll call vote was taken. Christensen – yes, Bartling – yes, Addison – yes, and Kruse – yes. Motion carried. The meeting was adjourned at 7:24 P.M. The next scheduled meeting is for July 10, 2017.

Respectfully submitted,

Natalie Schaecher

City Clerk – Treasurer

VILLAGE OF ST. HELENA

Minutes

June 12, 2017

The Regular Meeting of the Chairman and Board of Trustees of the Village of St. Helena, Nebraska was held on June 12, 2017 at 6:30 P.M. at the St. Helena Village Hall. Notice of the meeting was given in advance by posting in three public places within the Village of St. Helena.

Present were Chairman Victor Paltz, Trustees Jody Albrecht, Loren Bender and Audrey Pinkelman. Clerk Paula Pinkelman. Clair Wieseler was absent.

Minutes of the May 8, 2017 meeting were read and approved with a motion by Jody Albrecht and seconded by Loren Bender with all in favor.

A motion was made by Victor Paltz and seconded by Audrey Pinkelman to approve the financial report as read with all in favor.

The following claims were submitted for payment for the month of June 2017: General Fund: St. Helena Store $69.56, Cedar-Knox PPD $267.75, Northeast NE News Co. $32.64, Art’s Garbage Service $418.70, Floral Designs $40.00, Paula Pinkelman $323.22, Victor Paltz $159.19, Nicholas Paltz $108.21, Clarissa Paltz $69.26. Water Fund: Cedar-Knox PPD $107.64, NDEQ- Fiscal Services $8,274.09, Victor Paltz $11.75, Signtech $72.50. Sewer Fund: Village of Wynot $780.00, Cedar-Knox PPD $16.50, Victor Paltz $25.92, Signtech $217.50.

A motion was made by Audrey Pinkelman and seconded by Loren Bender to pay the bills for this month with all in favor.

Victor Paltz purchased the new signs for the water tower and wastewater lagoon. He has mounted the sign at the water tower and will post the sign at the lagoon in the near future.

Rich Koenig was in the Village of St. Helena on June 6, 2017 to complete the sanitary survey. There were no deficiencies noted. He is requesting a copy of the budget and water rate sheet. The clerk will send him the information he is requesting.

There was discussion in regards to Omni-Tech internet. Rich Koenig offered suggestions in regards to placing an antenna on the water tower. There will be future discussions in regards to the internet service once Omni-Tech contacts the Village of St. Helena after their initial surveying of the area is completed.

There was discussion in regards to streets repairs. The different options were discussed which include overlaying the streets and which areas to overlay or patching, crack-fill and armor-coating streets. There will be more discussion at the next meeting.

There was continued discussion in regards to ordinances involving unlicensed vehicles and pets. There will be more discussion at the next meeting. Ordinances will be drawn up to fit the village’s needs and then sent to our attorney to be legally drawn up and put into place.

The next meeting will be July 10, 2017 at 6:30 P.M. With no further business to discuss Loren Bender made a motion to adjourn the meeting at 8:00 P.M. and Jody Albrecht seconded the motion with all in favor.

WYNOT PUBLIC SCHOOLS, DISTRICT 14-0101

BOARD OF EDUCATION MINUTES

SPECIAL HEARING

PARENT INVOLVEMENT POLICY

July 13, 2017

The Board of Education, Wynot Public Schools, Dist. 101, Parent Involvement Policy Hearing was called to order by the President, Alison Lange, on July 13, 2017 at 8:01 p.m. The public is advised a copy of the Open Meetings Act is available on the table in the Board Room at Wynot Public School. Roll call showed the following board members present: Alison Lange, Kenny Wieseler, Laurie Schulte, Neal Hochstein, Greg Hite and Aaron Burbach. Also present were Superintendent Jeffrey Messersmith and Business Manager Nancy Sydow.

Alison Lange stated that the meeting was properly advertised.

The hearing was opened to the public to review, discuss, consider, receive input and hear support or opposition regarding the District’s Parent Involvement Policy. Hearing no suggestions for amending the policy, the Parent Involvement Policy Hearing adjourned at 8:02 p.m.

Respectfully submitted,

Kenneth G. Wieseler,

Secretary

WYNOT PUBLIC SCHOOLS, DISTRICT 14-0101

BOARD OF EDUCATION MINUTES

SPECIAL HEARING

CHILDREN’S INTERNET PROTECTION POLICY

July 13, 2017

The Board of Education, Wynot Public Schools, Dist. 101, Children’s Internet Protection Policy Hearing was called to order by the President, Alison Lange, on July 13, 2017 at 8:03 p.m. The public is advised a copy of the Open Meetings Act is available on the table in the Board Room at Wynot Public School. Roll call showed the following board members present: Alison Lange, Kenny Wieseler, Laurie Schulte, Neal Hochstein, Greg Hite and Aaron Burbach. Also present were Superintendent Jeffrey Messersmith and Business Manager Nancy Sydow.

Alison Lange stated that the meeting was properly advertised.

The hearing was opened to the public to review, discuss, consider, receive input and hear support or opposition regarding the District’s Children’s Internet Protection Act (CIPA) Policy. Hearing no suggestions for amending the policy, the Children’s Internet Protection Policy Hearing adjourned at 8:04 p.m.

Respectfully submitted,

Kenneth G. Wieseler,

Secretary

WYNOT PUBLIC SCHOOLS, DISTRICT 14-0101

BOARD OF EDUCATION MINUTES

SPECIAL HEARING

STUDENT FEES POLICY AND 2016-17 REPORT

July 13, 2017

The Board of Education, Wynot Public Schools, Dist. 101, Student Fees Policy and 16-17 Report Hearing was called to order by the President, Alison Lange, on July 13, 2017 at 8:05 p.m. The public is advised a copy of the Open Meetings Act is available on the table in the Board Room at Wynot Public School. Roll call showed the following board members present: Alison Lange, Kenny Wieseler, Laurie Schulte, Neal Hochstein, Greg Hite and Aaron Burbach. Also present were Superintendent Jeffrey Messersmith and Business Manager Nancy Sydow.

A. Lange stated that the meeting was properly advertised.

The hearing was opened to the public to review the amount of money collected from students pursuant to the Student Fee Policy requirements for the 2016-17 school year and to discuss, consider, receive input on the District’s Student Fee Policy and district waiver forms for the 2017-18 school year. Hearing no suggestions for amending the policy, the Student Fees Policy and 2016-17 Report Hearing adjourned at 8:07 p.m.

Respectfully submitted,

Kenneth G. Wieseler,

Secretary

WYNOT PUBLIC SCHOOLS, DISTRICT 14-0101

BOARD OF EDUCATION MINUTES

SPECIAL HEARING

SCHOOL WELLNESS POLICY

July 13, 2017

The Board of Education, Wynot Public Schools, Dist. 101, School Wellness Policy Hearing was called to order by the President, Alison Lange, on July 13, 2017 at 8:08 p.m. The public is advised a copy of the Open Meetings Act is available on the table in the Board Room at Wynot Public School. Roll call showed the following board members present: Alison Lange, Kenny Wieseler, Laurie Schulte, Neal Hochstein, Greg Hite and Aaron Burbach. Also present were Superintendent Jeffrey Messersmith and Business Manager Nancy Sydow.

Alison Lange stated that the meeting was properly advertised.

The hearing, required under the Child Nutrition and WIC Reauthorization Act of 2004, was opened to the public to review, discuss, consider, receive input and hear support or opposition regarding the District’s School Wellness Policy for the 2017-18 school year. Hearing no suggestions for amending the policy, the School Wellness Policy Hearing adjourned at 8:09 p.m.

Respectfully submitted,

Kenneth G. Wieseler,

Secretary

WYNOT PUBLIC SCHOOLS, DISTRICT 14-0101

BOARD OF EDUCATION

REGULAR MEETING

MINUTES

July 13, 2017

A regular meeting of the Board of Education, Wynot Public Schools, Dist. 101, was called to order by the President, Alison Lange, on July 13, 2017 at 8:10 p.m. The public was advised a copy of the Open Meetings Act was available on the table in the Board Room at Wynot Public Schools and that the meeting was properly posted at the following places; Cedar Security Bank lobby in Wynot, Wynot Public School front entrance, and United State Post Office in Wynot. The meeting began with the Pledge of Allegiance. Roll call showed the following board members present: Alison Lange, Laurie Schulte, Kenny Wieseler, Neal Hochstein, Greg Hite and Aaron Burbach. Also present were Superintendent Jeffrey Messersmith and Business Manager Nancy Sydow.

Motion by A. Burbach and seconded by K. Wieseler to certify the meeting was properly advertised and adopt the agenda as presented. Carried 6-0 MCU

The Superintendent’s, Principal’s and Board Committee reports were presented.

Motion by L. Schulte and seconded by N. Hochstein to approve the Consent Agenda, items including minutes of the June 15, 2017 regular meeting; the Treasurer’s Report; the General Fund bills in the amount of $303,506.27 which includes payroll, the School Food Fund bills in the amount of $20,636.33. Carried 6-0 MCU

GENERAL FUND: RaDec Construction $89,810.16; Airgas $28.00; Art Kathol Appliance $329.00; Barone Security $45.10; Brown & Saenger $71.20; Buhls Dry Cleaners $86.72; Cedar-Knox PPD $1,273.45; Centennial Sales $439.28; Chase $ 496.93; EBSCO $739.72; ESU #1 $17,407.82; Fordyce Coop $314.00; Great Plains Comm. $995.91; Harris School Solutions $11,720.95; Hauff Sports $105.86; Heather Heimes $7.50; Jeff Messersmith $113.40; Kruse Hardware $284.71; Leaf $279.58; Library Store $14.75; Menards $3,006.76; Mikes Band Repair $465.00; Nancy Sydow $123.12; National Art & School Supply $231.15; NE Safety Center @ UNK $75.00; NRCSA $850.00; Northeast NE News $57.80; Office One Solution $8.86; PayFlex $150.00; Pearson Education $17,155.32; Olsen Pest Control $77.00; Quill $699.99; Resource for Educators $498.00; Higgins Construction $2,397.50; Rolfes Mowing $120.00; School Specialty $213.80; Staples Advantage $103.45; Storage & Design $800.00; Sudbeck Heating & Cooling $85.00; Village of Wynot $241.62; WPS-Petty Cash $1.00; Wynot Oil $238.65; Wynot Public Schools $78.31; MARCO Inc. $358.36.

Agenda items discussed with no official action taken were:

Concrete Parking Lot

Painting the Gymnasium

Village Board Meeting-Crows Nest

Board/Administration Budget Workshop Date: Aug. 23, 2017 at 8:00 p.m.

Discuss the remaining 2016-17 Budget

Board Goals

Motion by N. Hochstein and seconded by K. Wieseler approve the 2016-17 District Census Report as presented. Carried 6-0 MCU

Motion by A. Burbach and seconded by L. Schulte to approve the Breakfast and Lunch Price for the 2017-18 school year. Carried 6-0 MCU

Motion by K. Wieseler and seconded by N. Hochstein to appoint Jeffrey Messersmith as District Representative for local, state, and federal programs for the 2017-18 school year. Carried 6-0 MCU

Motion by G. Hite and seconded by A. Burbach to approve the Elementary, Middle School, High School, and Athletic Handbooks for the 2017-18 school year as presented. Carried 6-0 MCU

Motion by N. Hochstein and seconded by L. Schulte to approve the Teacher Handbooks for the 2017-18 school year. Carried 6-0 MCU

Motion by L. Schulte and seconded by K. Wieseler to approve NRCSA Membership for the 2017-18 school year. Carried 6-0 MCU

Motion by K. Wieseler and seconded by G. Hite approve the Multicultural Report for the 2016-17 school year. Carried 6-0 MCU

Motion by L. Schulte and seconded by N. Hochstein approve the bid by Sudbeck Painting Inc. to painting the Gymnasium with possible changes in the amount up to $8,800 Carried 6-0 MCU

President, Alison Lange, adjourned the meeting at 10:36 p.m.

The next regular board meeting has been set for August 15, 2017 at 8:00 p.m.

Respectfully submitted,

Kenneth G. Wieseler,

Secretary

CEDAR KNOX RURAL

WATER PROJECT

June 2017

Expenses

AUTO: Stop N Go $479.55, Cedar Co Auto $13.49, Peitz GMC $394.65, Steffens Service $47.70 & $74.63.

CHEMICALS: Hawkins $5023.50, Aqua Pure $1158.50, Matheson $895.25,

CUSTOMER REFUND: Obert $384.03, Kohles Acres $131.23 & $268.61, St Helena $2089.75.

DEPRECIATION & BOND ACCT: Bank of Hartington $5000.00.

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS: Lewis & Clark NRD $614.25 & $606.34, NARD $10084.19.

COMMITTEE EXP: LCNRD $2421.22.

DUES: ABPA $75.00.

OFFICE SUP & POSTAGE: LEAF $84.14, Peitz GMC $46.99, US Postoffice $1743.00, Capital One $13.18, One Office $74.74.

OPERATING SUPP: SherwinWilliams $53.03, Bomgaars $171.93, Eckmann Gary $20.06, Municipal Supply $506.77, HACH $3342.27, Plumbing & Electric $532.71, Capital One $65.27, HACH $405.67, HD Supply $1064.24, USA Blue Book $304.66, HOA Solutions $1202.70, Burnell’s Food Town $38.71.

LEGAL NOTICES: NE Nebr New $10.88.

SYSTEM REPAIRS: One Call Concepts $66.90; Plumbing & Electric $235.60.

TESTING: Dept. of Health $1380.00 & $300.00, Midwest Labs $40.32, Capital One $71.35.

SALARIES & PERSONNEL EXP: Lewis & Clark NRD $10611.77 & $10205.29, Lower Platte North NRD $150.75.

TAXES: Lewis & Clark NRD $762.92, $778.42 & $185.22. Dept of Revenue $2942.78.

UTILITIES: Cedar Knox PPD $3993.93, US Cellular $110.84, Great Plains $229.16.

HOOKUPS: Plumbing & Electric $1070.51

LEWIS & CLARK NRD

June 2017

Expenses

AUTO: Stop N Go $174.20, Capital One $69.51 & 105.61.

EMPLOYEE BENEFIT: Mid American $676.25, Nationwide $2528.31, 2638.82 & $2584.02, Aflac, $1472.40.

DEEP SOIL: Dave Condon, $1111.58.

INSURANCE: EMC, 109.00. Refund: Galen Foxhoven, $1832.17.

INTEREST: Bank of Hartington, 384.41.

OFFICE SUPPLIES & POSTAGE: Capital 1 $66.75, 1 Office $510.71, NE Nebr News $6.00, USPO $606.00, Kruse Hdwe $23.76.

INFO & EDUCATION: Cedar Co Ag $40.00, Lower Platte North NRD $399.00, Nebr Journal Leader $26.50, Mark Koch $90.00,

LEGAL NOTICES: Monitor $49.39, NE Nebr News $50.98.

PROFESSIONAL FEES: John Turnbull $656.22.

Project Cost: Aqua Geo Frameworks $20400.00, Big Sioux Nursery $109.92, D&D Lawn $330.00, HACH Co $124.79, Star Tree Service $12162.09, NARD Trees $25622.91.

SPECIAL PROJECTS: Midwest Labs $83.36, Capital 1 $76.72, Ron’s Auto Glass $560.00.

UTILITIES: Cedar Knox RWP $56.25, City of Hartington $28.15 & $60.00, Hartelco $305.27, US Cellular $144.06.

TAXES: Dept of Revenue $1365.85, IRS 5479.12 & $5256.58.

BUILDING MAINT: Marylou Steffen $94.04 & $73.88, Debbie Wiese $325.00, D&D Lawn $232.00.

SALARIES & PERSONNEL EXP: Marla Wortmann $930.84 & $956.14, Diane Wieseler $854.13 & 828.90, Gary Eckmann $2169.60 & 2303.35, Cope Clark $1419.78 & $1564.31, Nate Fischer $1436.46 & 1489.03, Myles Lammers $1106.87 & 1172.52; Chad Reifenrath $1627.40 & 1526.28, Jeanne Rosen $843.70 & 843.68, Marilyn Schumacher $1253.91 & 1234.36, Amanda Schweers $771.60 & 771.59, Annette Sudbeck $1577.56 & 1508.74, Megan Wolfe $851.56 & 873.73, Capital 1 $94.83, Tom Olander $276.74, Capital One, $360.30

NOTICE OF INTENT TO

ISSUE INDIVIDUAL NPDES PERMIT

Department of

Environmental Quality

Water Permits Division

Lincoln, Nebraska

The Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality (Department) is issuing notice to provide an opportunity for any interested person to submit written comments, objections, and/or hearing requests concerning the issuance of a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit to the following concentrated animal feeding operation.

The Public Comment period will run from July 19, 2017 through August 21, 2017.

Craig Ebberson

Circle E Land & Cattle

56521 870th Road

Belden, NE 68717

The Department proposes to issue a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit to the operation located in the Pt. W 1/2, Section 32, Township 29N, Range 02E, Cedar County, Nebraska to prevent discharges. The permit issuance would be for a period of up to five years, and would restrict pollutant discharges to comply with the requirements of Department regulations. The application includes a detailed nutrient management plan from which permit terms have been identified. (See Fact Sheet).

The draft permit, nutrient management plan, fact sheet and other public information are available for review and copying between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. (CT), weekdays, excluding holidays at the Department’s Office, Suite 400, The Atrium, 1200 N Street, Lincoln, Nebraska, 68509-8922; Telephone (402) 471-2186; FAX: (402) 471-2909; or E-Mail: ndeq.records@nebraska.gov. Individuals requiring special accommodations or alternate formats of materials should notify the Department by calling (402) 471-2186. TDD users should call (800) 833-7352 and ask the relay operator to call the Department at (402) 471-2186. Please include the above name and legal description of the animal feeding operation.

All comments received during the public comment period will be considered in the final decision on issuance of an individual National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit. A request for a public hearing must be submitted in writing, and must state the nature of the issues proposed to be raised at a hearing. A determination to hold a hearing will be based on factual environmental or regulatory considerations. All public comments and requests for hearings may be submitted in writing to: Agriculture Section, Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality, PO Box 98922, Lincoln, Nebraska 68509-8922.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION OF

FREEDOM RENTALS, LLC

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that FREEDOM RENTALS, LLC, a Nebraska limited liability company (the “Company”), has been organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska, with its designated office at 101 N. Capitol, PO Box 71, Hartington, Nebraska, 68739, and its initial agent for service of process is John Freeman, at 101 N. Capitol, PO Box 71, Hartington, NE 68739. The Company was organized and commenced on June 16, 2017, and it shall have perpetual existence unless dissolved in accordance with its Certificate of Organization, its Operating Agreement or the Nebraska Uniform Limited Liability Act.

Steven L. Pier

Attorney for FREEDOM RENTALS, LLC

P.O. Box 867

Hartington, NE 68739

(402) 254-6600

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

Notice is hereby given that Sholes Piggery, LLC, a Nebraska limited liability company, is organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska, with its designated office at 88149 569 Avenue, Hartington, NE 68739. The name, and street and mailing address, of the initial agent f service of process of the company is David Hansen, 88149 569 Avenue, Hartington, NE 68739.

SHOLES PIGGERY, LLC

Scott A. Gray #20706

Brogan Gray, P.C., L.L.O.

110 N. 16th Street, Suite 22

Norfolk, NE 68701

(402) 644-7242

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

-of-

KRAMER BROTHERS

PROPERTIES, LLC

Kramer Brothers Properties, LLC (the “Company”) commenced on June 27, 2017, upon the filing of a Certificate of Organization for the Company with the Nebraska Secretary of State. The purpose of the Company is to participate in the real estate industry, engage in the management of real estate, and to carry out any lawful business that an organization may conduct under the Nebraska Uniform Limited Liability Company Act, Neb. Rev. Stat. §§ 21-101 to 21-197 (the “Act”). The Company shall have perpetual existence unless earlier terminated in accordance with the Act.

The initial registered agent for the Company is John P. Kramer and the address of said registered agent is 603 East Bow Street, Hartington, NE 68739. The address of the Company’s initial designated office is 603 East Bow Street, Hartington, NE 68739.

All affairs of the Company are to be conducted by its members.

Keelan Holloway, #24681

Monson & Holloway Law Offices PC, LLO

108 Oak Street

Laurel, NE 68745

105 W. Main Street

Hartington, NE 68739

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Notice is hereby given that the following described property will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder on August 14, 2017 at 11:15 a.m.; said sale will be held on the front steps of the Cedar County Courthouse, 101 South Broadway, Hartington, Nebraska:

The property of the Trust is described as follows:

Part of Lot Fifteen (15), County Clerk’s Subdivision of Coleridge, Cedar County, Nebraska, described as follows: Commencing at the Northwest corner of Lot 15 in the County Clerk’s Subdivision of Section 9, Township 29 North, Range 2 East of the 6th P.M., Cedar County, Nebraska; thence S00°00’00”E on an assumed bearing on the West line of said Lot 15, 134.88 feet, to the point of beginning; thence S89°49’08”E and parallel to the North line of Nebraska Street, 116.48 feet to a point on the East line of said Lot; thence S40°44’06”E on the said East line, 92.51 feet; thence N89°49’08”W and parallel to the said North line of Nebraska Street, 176.85 feet, to a point on the said West line; thence N00°00’00”W on the said West line, 69.91 feet, to the point of beginning (the “Trust Property”).

The address of the Trust Property is: 310 N. Madison, Coleridge, NE 68727.

The Trust Property will be sold subject to all liens and encumbrances of record having priority over the Deed of Trust dated July 21, 2003, in which Coleridge National Bank is the Trustee and Beneficiary, filed for record on July 25, 2003 in Mortgage Book 230 Page 369 in the Records of the Register of Deeds in and for Cedar County, Nebraska. Security Bank is the successor in interest to Coleridge National Bank and Coleridge National Bank is now known as Security Bank.

The Trustee’s sale shall be conducted pursuant to such additional terms and conditions as the Trustee may announce at the time and place of the Trustee’s sale. The highest bidder at the Trustee’s Sale will deposit with the Trustee, on the day and time of the sale, the full amount of the sum bid at the Trustee’s sale, in cash, or certified funds, except when this requirement is waived by the Beneficiary. This sale is made without any warranties as to the title to or condition of the property.

Dated this 29th day of June, 2017.

SECURITY BANK, Trustee

By: CLINE WILLIAMS

WRIGHT JOHNSON & OLDFATHER, L.L.P.

1900 U.S. Bank Building

233 South 13th Street

Lincoln, NE 68508-2095

(402) 474-6900

By: /s/ Gregory S. Frayser

Gregory S. Frayser – #24400

4831-0550-9143 v1

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Notice is hereby given that the following described property will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder on August 14, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.; said sale will be held on the front steps of the Cedar County Courthouse, 101 South Broadway, Hartington, Nebraska:

The property of the Trust is described as follows:

Lot Five (5), Gray’s Subdivision to the Village of Coleridge, Cedar County, Nebraska (the “Trust Property”).

The address of the Trust Property is: 104 Linden Drive North, Coleridge, NE 68727.

The Trust Property will be sold subject to all liens and encumbrances of record having priority over the Deed of Trust dated October 3, 2006, in which Security National Bank is the Trustee and Beneficiary, filed for record on October 10, 2006 in Mortgage Book 252 Page 682 in the Records of the Register of Deeds in and for Cedar County, Nebraska.

The Trustee’s sale shall be conducted pursuant to such additional terms and conditions as the Trustee may announce at the time and place of the Trustee’s sale. The highest bidder at the Trustee’s Sale will deposit with the Trustee, on the day and time of the sale, the full amount of the sum bid at the Trustee’s sale, in cash, or certified funds, except when this requirement is waived by the Beneficiary. This sale is made without any warranties as to the title to or condition of the property.

Dated this 29th day of June, 2017.

SECURITY BANK, Trustee

By: CLINE WILLIAMS

WRIGHT JOHNSON & OLDFATHER, L.L.P.

1900 U.S. Bank Building

233 South 13th Street

Lincoln, NE 68508-2095

(402) 474-6900

By: /s/ Gregory S. Frayser

Gregory S. Frayser – #24400

4831-0550-9143 v1

NOTICE OF AMENDED AND RESTATED ARTICLES OF INCORPORATION OF THE HOLY TRINITY CHURCH OF HARTINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Articles of Incorporation of The Holy Trinity Church of Hartington (the “Corporation”) have been amended and restated by the Members and Directors as of July 10, 2017, and filed with the Secretary of State on July 12, 2017.

The Articles of Incorporation have been amended to generally provide as follows:

The Corporation shall have perpetual existence, is governed by a Board of Directors only, and is subject to the canon laws of the Roman Catholic Church.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

-of-

JOHN H. LANGE

CONSTRUCTION, LLC

John H. Lange Construction, LLC (the “Company”) commenced on June 27, 2017, upon the filing of a Certificate of Organization for the Company with the Nebraska Secretary of State. The purpose of the Company is to participate in the construction industry, engage in the building and repair of commercial and residential structures, and to carry out any lawful business that an organization may conduct under the Nebraska Uniform Limited Liability Company Act, Neb. Rev. Stat. §§ 21-101 to 21-197 (the “Act”). The Company shall have perpetual existence unless earlier terminated in accordance with the Act.

The initial registered agent for the Company is John H. Lange and the address of said registered agent is 55990 Hwy 12, Fordyce, Nebraska 68736. The address of the Company’s initial designated office is 55990 Hwy 12, Fordyce, Nebraska 68736.

All affairs of the Company are to be conducted by its sole member.

Keelan Holloway, #24681

Monson & Holloway Law Offices PC, LLO

108 Oak Street

Laurel, Nebraska 68745

105 W. Main Street

Hartington, Nebraska 68739

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF CEDAR COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Arthella M. Arens, Deceased. Estate No. PR17-24

Notice is hereby given that a final account and report of administration and a Petition for complete settlement, probate of Will, determination of heirs, and determination of inheritance tax have been filed and are set for hearing in the County Court of Cedar County, Nebraska, located at Hartington, Nebraska, on August 16, 2017, at or after 8:30 o’clock a.m.

ANGELA A. Arens, Personal Representative/Petitioner

By: Keelan Holloway, #24681

Attorney for Petitioner

MONSON & HOLLOWAY LAW OFFICES PC, LLO

108 Oak Street, PO Box 708

Laurel, NE 68745

(402) 256-3219

Email: keelan@monsonholloway.com

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received by the Cedar County Clerk until August 8, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. for the construction of a two (2) concrete box culverts and other related incidental work. Bids will be opened at 11:00 a.m. and presented to the Board for consideration. The project sites are located as follows: C-14(725) – on 873 Road between 574 Avenue and 575 Avenue in Cedar County, Nebraska; C-90(619) – on 579 Avenue between 846 Road and 847 Road in Wayne County, Nebraska.

The project is referred to as “STWD-CBMP(1); C-14(725) and C-90(619)” and shall include all labor, materials, transportation and equipment required for the construction of: C-14(725) – Triple 10’x8’x40’ concrete box culvert on a 0 degree skew; C-90(619) – Triple 12’x12’x40’ concrete box culvert on a 0 degree skew, and other related incidental work.

Copies of the Bid Documents and Specifications are open to public inspection at the office of the Cedar County Clerk, County Courthouse, Hartington, Nebraska 68739. A set of documents may be obtained from Mainelli Wagner & Associates, Inc. 6920 Van Dorn Street, Suite “A”, Lincoln, Nebraska 68506 (Phone:402-421-1717) for a non-refundable fee of $50.00. All Bid Proposals must be submitted on the forms furnished with the Bid Documents.

The sealed bids may be mailed or delivered to the County Clerk of Cedar County, County Courthouse, P.O. Box 47, Hartington, Nebraska 68739, and should be plainly marked as, “Construction Bid Proposal – STWD-CBMP(1); C-14(725) and C-90(619)”.

Along with its Bid Proposal, each bidder shall submit an unconditional Bid Bond or Certified Check made payable to the Cedar County Treasurer, Cedar County, Nebraska, in an amount equal to five (5) percent of the total Bid Proposal. Also, each bidder is to include an estimated time of beginning and completion for each project with their Bid Proposal. The desired completion date for all sites is May 1, 2018. The successful bidder (i.e. Contractor) will be allowed seventy-five (75) calendar days for completion of each site after beginning work at that site. Additional days due to weather may be granted at the discretion of the Engineer.

Within ten (10) days following the award of the Contract, the successful bidder shall furnish a surety bond or bonds in an amount equal to or greater than the full amount of the contract. The surety and form of the bonds are subject to the acceptance by the Cedar County Board of Commissioners.

Cedar County, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Dept of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrimination in Federally assisted programs of the Dept of Transportation issued pursuant to such Act, hereby notifies all bidden that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin, sex, age and disability/handicap in consideration for award.

The Cedar County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids or to waive any irregularities in bids received. Award of the Contract will be in accordance with the County Purchasing Act’s competitive bidding considerations as set forth in Neb.Rev.Stat. §§ 23-3110 to 23-3114. Cedar County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Dave Dowling

Cedar County Clerk

CERTIFICATE OF

ORGANIZATION

1. The name of the limited liability company shall be Folkers Bros. Property, LLC.

2. The initial designated office of the limited liability shall be 313 Industrial Avenue, Hartington, NE 68739.

3. The initial agent for service of process of the company shall be Nick Folkers and the address shall be 313 Industrial Avenue, Hartington, NE 68739.

Dated this 15th day of June, 2017.

Nick Folkers, Organizer

Lee Folkers, Organizer

NOTICE OF AMENDED

AND RESTATED

ARTICLES OF

INCORPORATION

OF

CHURCH OF ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST, FORDYCE,

NEBRASKA

Notice is hereby given that the Articles of Incorporation of Church of St. John the Baptist, Fordyce, Nebraska (the “Corporation”) have been amended and restated by the Members and Directors as of July 3, 2017, and filed with the Secretary of State on July 14, 2017.

The Articles of Incorporation have been amended to generally provide as follows:

The Corporation shall have perpetual existence, is governed by a Board of Directors only, and is subject to the canon laws of the Roman Catholic Church.

