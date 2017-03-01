YANKTON, S.D. — Vicky Lynn Wiebersiek, 56, Yankton, S.D., died Feb. 26, 2017, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, Yankton, surrounded by her family, after a two-year battle with cancer.

Visitation is from 5-8 p.m., March 1, at the Wintz and Ray Funeral Home, Yankton, with a rosary at 6:45 p.m., and a vigil service at 7 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., March 2, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Yankton, with Reverend Larry Regynski officiating.

Burial will be in the Hartington City Cemetery, Hartington.

Pallbearers are Mark Ellis, Michael Ellis, Michael Sudbeck, Chris Sudbeck, Andy Miller, Troy Fischer and Trey McQuay.

Vicky Lynn Wiebersiek was born June 6, 1960, in Deadwood, S.D., to Leonard and Mary (Ward) Nieman. She grew up and attended school in Hartington. She lived in Hartington for a few years until moving to Worthington, Minn., and finally to Yankton. While living in Yankton, she enjoyed working at the Lewis and Clark Campgrounds.

Vicky was a very caring woman who would help anyone who was in need. She enjoyed planting flowers and camping, but mostly enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren. She will always be remembered for her goofy sense of humor and love for her family.

Survivors include her four children, Michael Ellis, Yankton, S.D.; Mark Ellis, Yankton, S.D.; Heather Baumbach, Holdrege; and Jamie Blanchar, Yankton; nine grandchildren; her father, Richard Promes, Hartington; three sisters, Kathy (Andy) Miller, Malcolm; Teresa (Troy) Fischer, Hartington; and Susan McQuay, Hartington; and her brother, Michael (Yvonne) Promes, LaVista.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary; biological father, Leonard; sister, Julie Sudbeck; brother, John Promes; and two children in infancy, Daniel and Paula.