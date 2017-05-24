Shaker Heights, Ohio — Winifred Louise Griggs Dietsch, 65, Shaker Heights, Ohio, formerly of Hartington, died at home May 18, 2017, due to complications of cholangiocarcinoma.

Visitation and a Vigil Service were May 23 at the Wintz Funeral Home, Hartington, and will resume at 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, at the church.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., May 24, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Fordyce, with Rev. Owen Korte officiating.

Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Fordyce.

Pallbearers will be Winnie’s nephews, Paul Dietsch, Jonathan Kathol, Benjamin Dietsch, Adam Dietsch, Joseph Cady, Ted Kathol and Ira Kaan.

Winnie was born Dec. 26, 1951, in Sioux City, Iowa, to James Russell and Margaret Mary (Schmidt) Griggs. She grew up in Hartington, attending Holy Trinity Grade School, and was a 1970 graduate of Cedar Catholic High School, Hartington. She married Gary John Dietsch Nov. 27, 1971, in Hartington. She attended Iowa State University. Winnie was a realtor, most recently at Howard Hanna Realty’s Pepper Pike office.

Winnie was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church, Shaker Heights, Ohio; an active Democrat, and a lifelong advocate for women’s rights. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, and a loyal friend. Winnie was known for her sharp wit, and loved music and gardening. This fall, she walked the 500-mile Camino de Santiago (the Way of St. James) with her partner, Rob Certner, in Spain.

Survivors include her three daughters, Hannah Dietsch (Michael Balascio), New Orleans, La.; Nora (Brian) Barry, Brooklyn, N.Y.; Hallie Dietsch, New Orleans, La.; two granddaughters, Margaret and Frances Balascio; two brothers and three sisters, Thomas (Linda) Griggs, Fort Worth, Texas; Frederick (Trish) Griggs, Windsor, Colo.; Sue (Richard) Roche, Fort Worth, Texas; Mary Jo Griggs, Fort Collins, Colo.; and Sheila Griggs, Fort Collins, Colo.; and 11 nieces and nephews.

Winnie was preceded in death by her husband, Gary, June 26, 2005, at the age of 53; her parents, and her step father, Harold “Les” Korff; parents-in-law, Frank and Gertrude Dietsch; two nieces, Allison and Marie Schulte; and one nephew, Scott Dietsch.