Palo Cedro, Calif. — William Nolan Wiebelhaus, 82, Palo Cedro, Calif., died Dec. 3, 2017, following a short illness.

A Mass of Christian burial and Memorial service were held Dec. 7 at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, Redding, Calif..

He was laid to rest in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Redding.

Bill was born May 24, 1935, to William H. And Cathryn (Mauch) Wiebelhaus in Fordyce. After graduating from high school, he joined the Marine Corps. Following his service in the Marines, Bill moved to Redding and worked for the Division of Highways. He married Martha Rae Cowan Aug. 30, 1958. In 1972, he went to work for Eastco Construction which later became Stimpel-Wiebelhaus, until he retired in 2005.

William is survived by his wife, Martha, of 59 years; his four children, Julie (Brian) York, Michael Wiebelhaus, Paul (Lara) Wiebelhaus and Eric Wiebelhaus; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; one sister, Gladys Wieseler; two brothers, Gene and Dean Wiebelhaus; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Norbert, Butch and Cleo; sisters, Patricia Stevens and Thelma Barlow; daughter, Stephanie; and many nieces and nephews and in-laws.

Condolences may be sent to Martha Wiebelhaus, 8589 Silver Bridge Road, Palo Cedro, CA 96073