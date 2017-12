FORT CALHOUN — William Martin Kalin, 81, Ft. Calhoun, Neb., died Dec. 25, 2017 at the Talihina Veterans Center, Talihina, OK.

He was born Oct. 16, 1936, in Coleridge.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lillie Ann Larsen Kalin, daughters, Cindy and Jean Ellen Kalin, parents, Herman and Francis Kalin, sisters, Betty (Roger) Albers and Janet Mabeus, brothers-in-law, Knud Larsen and Albert “Bud” Jones.

He is survived by sons, William M. Kalin Jr., Fort Calhoun, NE, DeWayne E. (Nikki) Kalin, Canadian, OK, Joey C. (Debbie) Kalin, Valparaiso, NE, brother, Skip (Bonnie) Kalin, Omaha, NE, brother-in-law, Norm Mabeus, Tightwad, MO, sister-in-law, Ellen Jones, Omaha, NE, grandchildren, Kayla, Cindy, Justin, Trey, Hanna, Kindra, Emersyn, Elliott and Emmett, great-grandchildren, Rhylan, Harper, and Jase, many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service is planned for 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 5, 2018 at Sievers-Sprick Funeral Home. A Remembrance Reception will be held immediately following Memorial Service at Fort Calhoun American Legion Post #348.

Memorials Suggested To: Fort Calhoun American Legion Post #348

Inurnment will be held at a later date to be determined.

Arrangements are being handled by Sievers-Sprick Funeral Home, Fort Calhoun.