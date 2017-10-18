Randolph — William H. “Bill” Bermel Sr., 86, Randolph, died Oct. 8, 2017, at Colonial Manor, Randolph.

Funeral services were Oct. 12 at Stonacek Funeral Chapel, Norfolk, with Rev. Chip Winter officiating.

Visitation was Oct. 11 also at Stonacek Funeral Chapel.

Burial was at the Coleridge City Cemetery. Coleridge.

Casketbearers were Don Bermel, Jason Smith, Nick Bermel, Jesse Wright, Mike Wright and Pat Baldwin.

Honorary casket bearers were Christine Wright, Joe Mason, Mark Bermel, Del Bermel, Larry Mason, Monty Mason and Tim Baldwin.

William H. “Bill” Bermel Sr. was born July 1, 1931, in rural Coleridge, to Marks and Ellen (Wilson) Bermel Sr. He attended School District 76 in rural Sholes until the eighth grade. After Bill’s education, he stayed home and helped his dad farm. Bill then joined the U.S. Army and served in Korea from July 28, 1952-April 27, 1954. He then served with the Army Reserve for eight years. After the service, Bill lived in Omaha, working for a packing plant for three years. During Bill’s time in Omaha, he met his future spouse, Hazel. He married Hazel Wade Feb. 4, 1954, at the Lutheran church in Lynch. Bill and Hazel moved back to the family farm in rural Randolph, where they lived from 1954-2007. Bill and Hazel operated their dairy throughout those years and also farmed and raised livestock.

Bill enjoyed farming, spending time with neighbors and playing cards, especially 10-point pitch. Sunday’s for Bill were always “family day,” which entailed Sunday dinners and visiting family. Bill enjoyed Jerry’s Hilltop, “Hazel’s Second Kitchen.” Bill was a John Deere man and was also proud to be a Holstein dairy farmer. Most importantly, Bill enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and playing hide and seek on the farm.

He was a member of Randolph VFW Post 5545.

Survivors are his spouse, Hazel Bermel, Randolph; children Delores (James) Geu, Stanton; Bill Jr. (Christel); South Sioux City, Iowa; and Mary Wright, Norfolk; 13 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and a set of great-great-grandchildren, twins, on the way; and his siblings, Lucy Mason, Laurel, and Gilbert (Cher) Bermel, Grand Island.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marks and Ellen; siblings, Margaret Moos, Marks Bermel Jr., Jenney Baldwin and Elmer Bermel; his grandsons, Heath, Jeremy, Colton and Kyle; his granddaughter, Heather; a great-grandson, Jonathan; a half-brother, Earl; and a half-sister, May.