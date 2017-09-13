Carroll — Virginia Rethwisch 75, Carroll, died Sept. 10, 2017 at Colonial Manor, Randolph

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Sept. 13, at Carroll Methodist Church, Carroll.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Sept. 14 at United Methodist Church, Carroll, with Rev. Kyle Nelson officiating.

There will be a private family interment at Elmwood Cemetery, Carroll.

Pallbearers will be Virginia’s grandchildren, Greg Rethwisch, Kyle Henn, Matt Leinen, Doug Rethwisch, Blake Rethwisch, Nick Leiting, Kurtis Leiting, Kris Leiting and Haley Nolan.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home, Wayne.

Virginia Rose Rethwisch was born Sept. 23, 1941, in Norfolk, to Melford and Ruby (Shufelt-Duncan) Stanfill. She attended grade school and high school in Carroll. Virginia married Gene Rethwisch Oct. 17, 1957, at Webster City, Iowa. The couple farmed north of Carroll until 1978, moving into Carroll in 1983. She graduated from Joseph’s Beauty School in 1978. Ging owned and operated her beauty shop, Carroll Coiffures, Carroll, for 26 years. Gene died May 18, 2009. They spent 52 years together.

She was a member of United Methodist Church, Carroll; Carroll United Methodist Women; and the Carroll Craft Club. Ging enjoyed gardening, crocheting, bowling, reading, and most of all, spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Virginia is survived by her children and their families, Jeff (Karon) Rethwisch, Norfolk, and children, Greg, Kyle, and Haley; Mike (Mitze) Rethwisch, York, and children, Matt, Doug and Blake; and Peggy (Paul) Leiting, Randolph, and children, Nick, Kurtis and Kris; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Tony Duncan, Wisner; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Ann Jenkins, Carroll; Charlene Jone, Carroll; and Connie (Merlin) Brugger, Winside; and nieces and nephews.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gene, in 2009; step grandson, Nick Leinen; one great-grandson, Bentley Rethwisch; and brother, Ronald Stanfill.

Memorials may be directed to Carroll United Methodist Church Building Fund.