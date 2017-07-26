CHICAGO, Ill. — Virginia A. “Virg” Hansum, 63, fearlessly passed away at her home following her battle with Congestive Heart Failure, June 17 , 2017.

Visitation was held at the Colonial Chapel, Orland Park, Ill., with services held at Immanuel Christian Reformed Church, Burbank, Ill.

Interment followed at Fairmount-Willow Hills Memorial Park, Willow Springs, Ill.

Virginia was born Jan. 17, 1954, to Ed and Eleanor Pinkelman at Bow Valley, where she attended Sts. Peter and Paul Elementary school and graduated from Cedar Catholic High School, Hartington. She married Ron Hansum June 7, 1980, and moved to Chicago where they raised their family.

She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting. She was an active member of her church and was a prayer warrior and faithful worker in God’s kingdom.

Virg is survived by her husband, Ron, Chicago; four children, Matthea (Goeffrey) Beckett, Alex (Grace) Hansum, Derek Hansum, and Naomi (Ryan) Larance; grandchildren, Andrew, Cole, Joseph, Jacob, Ezekiel and the late Jackson; siblings, Rod (Jeannie) Pinkelman, the late Gary (Judy) Pinkelman, the late Bonnie (Dennis) Steffen, Connie (Ray) Larson, Rick (Mary) Pinkelman, Lynn (Allen) Kathol, Marce (Dan) Kollars, and Brenda (Steve) Leise.

Virg was preceded in death by her grandson, Jackson: parents, Ed and Eleanor Pinkelman; and siblings, Gary Pinkelman and Bonnie Steffen.