GRAND ISLAND — Viola H. Wilson, 94, formerly of Portland, Ore., died July 22, 2017, in Grand Island.

Private family services were held Aug. 20 at the Laurel city cemetery.

Viola was born Nov. 19, 1922, on a farm north of Laurel, to Danish immigrants, Magnus and Olivia Vorum Hansen. Vi graduated from Laurel High School and Wayne State College. Her teaching career began in rural schools in Nebraska. She then taught in Iowa, Oregon, Venezuela and California.

A woman of strong faith and patriotism, she was an inspiration to all who knew her. She enjoyed good books, music, theater and extensive travels in the United States and Europe.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Raymond Wise, in 1975, and Arthur Wilson in 2007; her parents, two brothers, and five sisters.

Those surviving are one brother, three sisters, five step children, including Leslie Rasor, Linda Panowicz and Lee Wilson; nieces and nephews, who were her pride and joy; along with a multitude of friends.

Memorials are suggested to Laurel CC Alumni Foundation, P.O. Box 16, Laurel, NE 68745, or the donor’s choice.

Apfel Funeral Home, Grand Island, assisted the family.