HARTINGTON — Viola Elizabeth Suing, 98, Hartington, died on Sept. 9, 2017, at Park View Haven Nursing Home, Coleridge

Visitation and a Vigil Service were Sept. 13 at the church, and resumed Thursday at the church.

Mass of Christian Burial was Sept. 14 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Hartington, with Rev. Owen Korte officiating.

Burial was in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Hartington.

Pallbearers were Raven Suing, David Suing, Matt Aune, Amy Mulloy, Gregg Kathol, Kyle Suing, Patrick Tweedy and Staci Kolm.

The Wintz Funeral Home, Hartington, assisted with the arrangements.

Viola was born Jan. 24, 1919, at St. Helena, to Henry and Frances (Schmucker) Bonertz. She grew up on a farm near St. Helena and she married Jerome Suing Jan. 21, 1947, in St. Helena. They farmed east of Hartington for a year and then moved to a farm near Pleasant Valley. In June 1982, they moved into Hartington and Viola worked in the Holy Trinity cafeteria for a few years. In January 2015, Viola moved into the Park View Haven Nursing Home, Coleridge. She was the last surviving child of the Henry Bonertz family.

Viola was a member of the Holy Trinity Catholic Church and Guild, the Christian Mothers, Catholic Daughters of America and the Hartington VFW Auxiliary Post 5283. She loved to play cards, garden, do embroidery work and watch baseball games. She especially loved to spend time with her children, grandkids and great-grandkids.

Viola is survived by eight children, Ron and Joann Suing, Crofton; Gary and Patricia Suing, Kearney; Karen Aune, Volin, S.D.; Geralyn Otteman, Yankton, S.D.; Mary Lou and Virgil Kathol, Hartington; Duane and Joan Suing, Crofton; Michele and Ray Tweedy, Yankton, S.D.; and Tami Suing, Battle Creek; 23 grandchildren; 51 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a sister-in-law, Clare Yeaton, Dover, N.H.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerome, Jan. 2, 2014, at the age of 94; a granddaughter, Traci Kathol; a son-in-law, Steve Aune; two sisters, Rose Thoene and Aurelia Huber; and seven brothers, Linus, Bruno, Ted, Bill, Pete, Dick and John Bonertz.