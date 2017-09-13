HARTINGTON — Viola Elizabeth Suing, 98, Hartington, died Sept. 9, 2017, at Park View Haven Nursing Home, Coleridge

Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-8 p.m., with a Vigil Service at 7 p.m., at the church. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, at the church.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Sept. 14, at 10:30 a.m., at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Hartington, with Rev. Owen Korte officiating.

Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Hartington.

The Wintz Funeral Home, Hartington, is assisting with the arrangements.