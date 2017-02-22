LAUREL — Verna Mae Dennis, Laurel, died Feb. 13, 2017, at Clark Jeary Memory Care, Lincoln, just three weeks shy of her 93rd birthday.

Visitation was Feb. 17 at United Lutheran Church, Laurel.

Funeral services were Feb. 18 at United Lutheran Church, Laurel, with Dr. Lee Dahl, Layperson, officiating.

Interment was in the Laurel Cemetery, Laurel.

Pallbearers were Verna Mae’s grandsons, Travis Landwehr, Troy Landwehr, Daniel Dennis, Christian Dennis, Christopher Mast and Brian Mast.

Johnson Funeral Home, Randolph, was in charge of arrangements.

Verna Mae was born March 6, 1924, in Coleridge, the youngest and only daughter of five children born to Fred and Alma (Rath) Munter. She graduated from high school in Coleridge and attended Wayne State College, after which she taught in rural schools for five years.

Verna Mae met the love of her life, Gordon J. Dennis, at the Farmers Union Store where he was employed. They were married Sept. 28, 1945, and were married nearly 65 years, until his death in 2010. While living in Randolph, they had five children, Daniel, Diane, Debra, and twins, Darlene and Darrell, after which Gordon’s career in the fertilizer business took them to Sioux City, Iowa. They returned to Nebraska in 1981, where their life continued in Laurel.

Verna Mae was active in both community and her church throughout her life. Doing for others brought her great joy, and her family was her world. She loved being a homemaker but was also an excellent seamstress and quilter. She embroidered and made many beautiful church banners. She was an exquisite home decorator, reupholster, furniture refinisher. An excellent cook, baker, canner, family historian, storyteller and a teacher.

She is survived by her four children, 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She is survived by her son Dan (Debbie) Dennis, Fort Collins, Colo., their children, Chris (Sarah), and new son, Samuel, and Jami (Joe Hayes), and children, Noah and Charlotte; daughter, Diane Dennis, Menifee, Calif., and daughter, Mandy Bannister (Sheldon Llewllyn), and children, Mykal and Mya; daughter, Debra (Keith) Landwehr, Lincoln, their sons, Travis and Troy (Joy), and daughter, Trina (Jon) Waller, and children, Madelyn, Emma and Samuel; daughter, Darlene (Steve) Mast, Denver, Colo., their children, Chris (new bride, Jodie), Brian and Lauren; daughter-in-law, Lynn Dennis Harman (Tork), Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and her children, Daniel (Sophia) Dennis, and daughters, Abigail and Elizabeth, Rachel (John) Quinlan, and new son, Holden, and Sarah and Rebecca; and many loyal friends.

Verna Mae was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon; son, Dr. Darrell Dennis; son-in-law, Michael Bannister; and granddaughter, Jodie Bannister; her parents and four brothers.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be given for the mission work of United Lutheran Church, 305 W. 3rd Street, Laurel, NE 68745.