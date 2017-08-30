NORFOLK — Timothy A. “Tim” Leader, 61, Norfolk, died Aug. 23, 2017, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center Clarkson Hospital, Omaha.

Services were Aug. 26 at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Norfolk, with Father Dan Andrews officiating.

Casket bearers were Cary Heimes, Dave Holmberg, Bill Potts, Jake Rich, Anthony Rich and Travis Arens.

Burial will be a private family service at a later date at the St. Jane Frances Catholic Cemetery, rural Randolph.

Visitation and a Rosary were Aug. 25 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Norfolk.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel, Norfolk, was in charge of the arrangements.

Tim was born April 15, 1956, in Yankton, S.D., to Dallas and Rita (Lauer) Leader. He graduated from Hartington Cedar Catholic High School in 1974. He married Sharon Korth Sept. 18, 1976, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church, Randolph. Tim and Sharon lived in Hartington for eight years. They moved to upstate New York, where Tim worked as a cheese maker, then later to the Omaha area, and he worked for Goodrich Dairy. The family moved to Norfolk in 1988, and Tim worked for Hiland-Roberts until 2001.

Tim was also a custodian at the Norfolk Senior High School for 17 years. Throughout Tim’s life, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating and camping. Tim’s family meant the world to him.

He was a member of Sacred Heart and St. Mary’s Parish, the Knights of Columbus and served as a Nebraska Hunter Safety instructor for many years.

Survivors include his spouse, Sharon Leader, Norfolk; children, Chris and fiancée, Janette Sinsakul, Chicago, Ill.; Jason Leader, Omaha; Adam (Cassy) Leader, Norfolk; Scott (Leanne) Leader, Orange City, Iowa; Katrina (Nick) Beckman, Carroll; and Nathan Leader, Norfolk; three grandchildren, Kagen Woodard, Aster Leader and Alexyss Leader; his mother, Rita Ann Leader, Hartington; his siblings, Joyce (Gary) Heimes, Lincoln; Liana (Steve) Kathol, Denver, Colo.; Bryan Leader, Norfolk; and Debbie (James) Wiese, Nederland, Colo.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dallas, and his brother, Daniel.