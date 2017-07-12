LAKESIDE, Calif. — Sue M. Yerger, 72, Lakeside, Calif., formerly of Coleridge, died Jan. 28, 2017, at the Community Care Center in La Mesa, Calif.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., July 17, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Coleridge, and resume July 18, from 8 a.m., until service time.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., July 18, at Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Burial will be at Lawn Ridge Cemetery, Coleridge.

Sue Maria Yerger was born Nov. 15, 1944, in Coleridge, to Henry and Elise (Post) Heitman. She was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church and graduated from Coleridge High School in 1963. Sue raised one son. Sue lived in Coleridge for most of her life. She worked as a clerk for the Farmers Union Grocery Store and then worked for Providence Medical Center for 30 years, until retiring in 2015. She moved to El Cajon, Calif., the summer of 2016 to be closer to family.

She was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church, Coleridge, American Legion Auxiliary and an EMT with the Coleridge Fire Department. She taught Sunday school, assisted with Boy Scouts as a leader, participated in cancer walks with people from work, liked listening and watching Nebraska Football, listening to the radio and enjoyed going to her grandchildren’s activities. She enjoyed making quilts for family, friends and other people she knew had cancer.

Sue is survived by her child, Raymond Yerger, Lakeside, Calif.; two grandchildren, Ryan and Paige; brother, Don Heitman, Coleridge; and sister, Winnie Janssen, Randolph.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Isabell and Henry Heitman; sisters, Alice Kunzman and Velma Nordby; infant brother, Wendell Heitman; and five brothers Lyle Heitman, Henry Heitman Jr., Claire Heitman, John Heitman and Gayle Heitman.