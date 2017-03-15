HARTINGTON — Sue Reifenrath, 48, Hartington, died March 7, 2017, at her residence, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Visitation and a Vigil service were March 12 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Hartington, and continued Monday, at church, one hour prior to services.

Mass of Christian Burial was March 13 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, with Rev. Owen Korte and Rev. Jeffery Loseke officiating.

Burial was at St. Michael’s Cemetery, Hartington.

Pallbearers were Matthew Vlach, Alex Vlach, Adam Vlach, Nate Vlach, Joe Vlach, Connor Vlach and Michael Scott.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.

Susan Kay Reifenrath was born Oct. 17, 1968, to Dr. Charles J. and Joanne (Bonnemeier) Vlach in Yankton, S.D. She grew up in Hartington and graduated from Cedar Catholic High School in 1986. She was a member of the Class B State Championship Basketball Team in 1986. Sue was First Team All-State in Basketball in 1986, and was a member of the State Basketball All-Tournament Team. She went to college at Briar Cliff University in Sioux City, Iowa, where she played basketball and volleyball. Sue graduated from Briar Cliff with a BSN-Nursing. She married Bruce Reifenrath in Hartington Aug. 3, 1990. From 1990-1993, Sue worked on the cardiac surgery floor at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa. In 1993, Sue and Bruce moved to Prairie Village, Kan., where she worked in the recovery room at Kansas University Medical Center in Kansas City, Kan., from 1993-2002. Sue and Bruce started their family in 1997 with the birth of Jay, then Anna in 2000, Sara in 2002, and the twins, Grace and Sophia, in 2004. Sue and Bruce moved to Hartington in June 2006. In the summer of 2008, she was instrumental in resurrecting the Hartington Dolphins Swim Team and has coached the Swim Team every summer through 2016. The team has grown to over 80 members strong. Sue was a member of the Hartington Park Board, a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, and volunteered and taught art at Holy Trinity Elementary School. She served on the H.T. school board and was also involved with the Hartington Little League Basketball program. Sue was an avid bowler and was the President of the Wednesday night bowling league. Sue loved to run, swim and bowl, and was competitive in most everything she did.

Sue is survived by her husband Bruce, Hartington; five children, Jay, Anna, Sara, Grace and Sophie, at home; mother, Joanne Vlach, Hartington; five siblings and spouses, Dr. Steve Vlach, Mancos, Colo.; Kate and Dave Scott, Hartington; Dr. Dave and wife, Dr. Vicky Vlach, Hartington; Jerry and Hope Vlach, Johnston, Iowa; and Tom and Colleen Vlach, Topeka, Kan.; and 13 nieces and nephews.

Sue was preceded in death by her father, Dr. Charles J. Vlach, Aug. 4, 2002, at the age of 66.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to the Holy Trinity and Cedar Catholic Teachers Fund.