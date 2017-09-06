Wisner — Steven L. Meier, 56, Wisner, died Sept. 1, 2017, at Faith Regional Health Services, Norfolk.

Steven Louis Meier was born March 30, 1961, at Wayne, to Lester and Judy (Roland) Meier. He was baptized and confirmed in the Methodist Church. Steve graduated from Randolph High School in 1979. After graduation, he attended Northeast Community College, Norfolk, and graduated from the auto mechanics program. Steve married Karen Brown March 21, 1981, at the Methodist Church, Laurel. They moved from Norfolk to Wisner in 1981, where they currently reside.

Steve worked at the Standard Station and Sinclair in Wisner. In 1984, Steve began his career as an over-the-road truck driver, starting with Nebraska Ag Products, then Don Nielsen and Stalp Ag. In 2000, he decided to get off the road to be with his famiy. Then going to work for Krusemark Fertilizer Plant, Bellar Feedlots and was currently employed at Krusemark Farms.

In high school, Steve acquired the nickname “Bandit” and that is how most people knew him. He enjoyed fishing and watching NASCAR. He hooked tractors at Thunder By The River Tractor Pull in Wisner for 13 years and also hooked at the Wayne and Dixon County Fairs the last several years. Steve always had a smile and was always willing to help others, and after his death, he was an organ and tissue donor.

Survivors include his wife, Karen Meier, Wisner; daughter, Carmen, and husband, Bob Holtz, Blair, and son, Landon; Daughter, Stacy Meier, and fiancé, Aaron Wilson, O’Neill, and family, Annzlee, Hunter and Tatum Wilson; parents, Lester and Judy Meier, Belden; brother, Bruce and Litzie Meier, Belden; sister, Vickie and Quico Andrade, Norfolk; brothers-in-laws, Bob Hamilton, Randolph, and David and Teresa Brown, Wisner; sisters-in-law, Bonnie and Brent Arp, Blair, and Irene and Ken Buse, Wisner; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Steve was preceded in death by his sister, Cindy Hamilton; infant sister, Diana Meier; grandparents, Louis and Edna Meier, and Glen and Alice Roland; parents-in-law, Edward and Viola Brown; and a nephew, Drake Adrian.