Winside — Shelly Jaeger, 52, Winside, died Aug. 30, 2017 at her farm home near Winside.

Visitation was Sept. 1 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Winside.

Funeral services were Sept. 2 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Winside, with Rev. Harrison Goodman officiating.

Honorary pallbearers were Shelly’s nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Active pallbearers were Josh Jaeger, Jeremy Jaeger, Shane Jaeger, Zach Jaeger, Chad Claussen, Daniel Claussen and Marcus Stueckrath.

Interment was in Elmwood Cemetery, Carroll.

Arrangements were under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home, Wayne.

Shelly Sue Jaeger was born April 16, 1965, in Osmond to Dwayne and Lynnette (Isom) Granfield. She graduated from Wayne High School in 1983. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Winside. Shelly married Doug Jaeger Nov. 5, 1983, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

The couple farmed near Winside. Shelly had worked at the Wayne Herald and later Herberger’s, Norfolk.

She enjoyed cooking, gardening, and visiting with family and friends. Following her children’s school and sports activities were very important to her.

Shelly is survived by her children, Jared (Christine) Jaeger, Omaha; Christina Jaeger, Omaha; and Emily Jaeger, Winside; mother, Lynnette Granfield, Carroll; brother, Monty (Linda) Granfield, Sholes; sisters, Deb (Marvin) Stueckrath, Norfolk, and Cindy (Keith) Claussen, Carroll; nieces and nephews.

Shelly was preceded in death by her father, Dwayne Granfield; and in-laws, Herb and Evelyn Jaeger.

Memorials may be directed to the Jaeger family for later designation.