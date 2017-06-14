YANKTON, S.D. — S. Leonette Hoesing OSB, 101, died June 9, 2017, in Yankton, S.D.

A wake service was held June 12, and the Funeral Mass June 13, both in Bishop Marty Memorial Chapel, Yankton.

Burial was in the monastery cemetery.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Wintz and Ray Funeral Home, Yankton.

Leonette Hoesing was born Sept. 12, 1915, to Fred and Elizabeth (Goeden) Hoesing, Menominee. She went to country school Number 112 and to St. Boniface School, Menominee. She graduated from Mount Marty High School and Mount Marty College, Yankton. She earned a master’s degree in religious education from Seattle University in 1970.

Leonette entered Sacred Heart Monastery Sept. 4, 1933. She was invested as a novice June 23, 1934, and received the name Ferdinand, which she later changed back to her baptismal name. She made first profession June 24, 1935, and final profession June 24, 1940.

S. Leonette’s service to the Church began as an elementary teacher. She taught in Tabor and Ipswich, S.D., and Lincoln. She then was asked to be Novice Mistress and Choir Director. She was Sub-prioress from 1961-1965. She was Prioress for a community of sisters in British Columbia who were in need of outside assistance from 1965-1977. She was recognized for her work in British Columbia by receiving the papal medal, Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice. Sister also worked in parish ministry in Grand Island and Yankton, Tyndall and Springfield, S.D. She was the Oblate Director from 1979-2000, and administrative assistant for three prioresses. From 1984-1990, she worked in the Social Service Department at Sr. James Nursing Home. She continued to volunteer at Sister James and Sacred Heart Hospital until 2005. Her spirit of volunteerism went with her into retirement at the monastery.

S. Leonette was an active person who enjoyed the company of others. She considered every day a gift and was grateful to God for the blessings received. When confronted with difficulty, S. Leonette’s first response was to pray and lift her eyes to God at any moment during the day.

S. Leonette is survived by her Benedictine community, and her sisters, Della Goeden and Arlene Wohlman. She was preceded in death by her parents and six siblings.