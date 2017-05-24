Hartington — Ruth Woockman, 92, Hartington, died May 13, 2017, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center, Norfolk.

Visitation was May 19 at Brockhaus Funeral Home, Wausa.

Funeral services were May 20 at United Methodist Church, Wausa, with Rev. Judy Carlson officiating. Burial was in Hartington City Cemetery, Hartington.

Ruth was born April 7, 1925, to Henry Petersen and Margaretha (Michael) Petersen, in rural Le Mars, Iowa. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul Church, near Merrill, Iowa. She attended grade school through the eighth grade, before leaving school to help her father on the farm. In 1955, she met Alburn Woockman at one of the many dance halls near Westfield, Iowa. They were married Nov. 27, 1960, at St. Paul Church. Alburn and Ruth farmed northeast of Wausa. Two children were born and raised on the farm, Cindy and Otto “Butch.” After Alburn’s death in 1979, Ruth worked the farm with the help of her brother-in-law, Ray, until Butch was old enough to farm. She also helped on occasion at Pleasant Valley café, enjoying spending time with the many farmers and their wives who came in for coffee. Ruth remained on the farm until 2009, when she moved to Norfolk to live with Cindy. She moved to St. Joseph’s Care Center in 2012, where she resided until her death.

As a young woman, Ruth enjoyed dancing, particularly polka. She was well-known for her love of gardening and had some of the most beautiful flowers in her gardens around the farm. She also enjoyed needlepoint and baking. Above all, Ruth enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She could often be found playing Rummikub or drinking coffee with her friends and neighbors, or spending time with her grandkids and cuddling her great-grandkids. She was also a 37-year member of United Methodist Church, Wausa.

Survivors include her daughter, Cindy and Hugo Bleich, Norfolk, and son, Otto “Butch,” and Rita Woockman, Wausa; 12 grandchildren, Laura (Isaac) Real, Bethany Bleich, Joshua Bleich, Rachel (Darin) Zuhlke, Caitlyn (Daniel) Baumann, Hannah Bleich, Nathan Bleich, Isaiah Bleich, Anne Woockman, Emily Woockman, Luke Woockman and Caleb Woockman; four great-grandchildren, Jacob, Kaylen and Makenna Real, and Lauren Zuhlke; sister, Doris Singer; sister-in-law, Lorraine Woockman; several nieces and nephews; and wonderful friends, Katie Bleich and Bernadine Humlicek, both of Norfolk.

She was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws, Otto and Anna; husband, Alburn; sister, Esther; grandson, Matthew Alburn; and many brothers and sisters-in-law.