GRAND ISLAND — Ruth A. Landell, 85, Grand Island, formerly of Shelton, died Aug. 22, 2017, at Good Samaritan Society, Grand Island.

Visitation with the family was Sunday at the church.

A memorial service was Aug. 28 at the Shelton United Methodist Church, with Pastor Markey Gray officiating.

Burial followed at the Shelton Cemetery.

Apfel Funeral Home assisted the family.

Ruth was born July 14, 1932, in Omaha, to Roy and Ruth (Paxson) Gates. She grew up in Omaha, Holdrege, Hastings, Wayne, and Plainview. Ruth graduated from Plainview High School in 1950, and then earned her two-year teaching certificate from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She taught kindergarten for one year in Grand Island prior to getting married. She married James Landell June 14, 1953, in Plainview. The couple lived on a farm west of Wausa until 1961, when James bought the John Deere dealership in Shelton.

She taught piano in Shelton for over 50 years and played piano at the Methodist Church and many school, organization and community functions. In 2014, she moved to Good Samaritian Village, Grand Island.

Ruth was a member of the Shelton United Methodist Church, PEO Chapter BI, “Our Nite Out” Extension Club for more than 50 years, the Red Hat Society, and the American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed music, travel, art, reading and her dog, Ethel.

Ruth is survived by children, Joni Parker, Kearney; Jerry (Marlar) Landell, Lincoln; Lee (Renita) Landell, Shelton; Richard (Kim) Landell, Shelton; Jay (Barbara) Landell, Hastings; and Chris (Carie) Landell, West Jordan, Utah; 11grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Glenda Folck, Bloomfield, NE.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James; and sister, Janet Peister.

Memorials are suggested to Shelton United Methodist Church, Kearney Animal Shelter, and SHELL, the Shelton Cancer Fund.