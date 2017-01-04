SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Rose Marie (Arens) Hall, 75, Sunnyside, Wash., died Dec. 26, 2016, due to complications associated with Alzheimer’s disease.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m., Jan. 7, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Parish, Grandview, Wash.

Smith Funeral Homes Ltd. & Crematory, Sunnyside, Wash., was in charge of arrangements.

Rose was born Feb. 11, 1941, in Hartington, to Albert and Frances Arens. She was one of many siblings raised on a seed corn farm called Green Acres Hybrids. After graduating from high school, she pursued a teaching degree at Mount Marty College, Yankton, S.D. Her second teaching position was in Minneapolis Minn., where she met her future husband, Jim Hall.

After they married they joined the Peace Corps and spent a short stint in Ethiopia. After that, they moved to Alberta, Canada, where they both taught school. They later moved to Idaho and Oregon before finally settling in Grandview, Wash. In Grandview, Rose taught at Harriet Thompson Elementary School and then at Chief Kamiakin and Pioneer Elementary Schools in Sunnyside. Mrs. Hall, as she was known to many, many kids, taught school for 39 years. She was a dedicated and hardworking teacher who loved the kids she taught and brought enrichment to their lives.

After retiring, she and Jim continued their adventures by touring the country. When they were not traveling, Rose could be found in her garden. She loved the outdoors – birds, plants, and wild animals. In her last years, she was afflicted by Alzheimer’s. It was frightening for her, and her family, but her bright and cheery soul never diminished.

She was a member of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Parish, Grandview, Wash.

She is survived by Jim Hall, her husband of 49 years; daughter, Thea Hall, Richland, Wash.; sons, Forrest Hall, Ellensburg, Wash., and Hollis Hall, Tacoma, Wash.; three grandchildren, Natalie Hall, Saroyan Pinsker, and Sydney Hall; a daughter-in-law, Catrina Hall, Tacoma, Wash.; two brothers, Jerry Arens, Hartington, and Bob Arens, Sequim, Wash.; and a sister, Jeanette Leise, Red Wing, Minn.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Frances Arens; and three sisters, Virginia Schaefli, Yankton, S.D.; Carol Hausman, Omaha; and Gladys Pint, Minneapolis, Minn.; and a brother, Roger Arens, Hartington.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.