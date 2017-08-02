WAUSA — Roger Donner, 63, Wausa, lost his tremendous battle against cancer July 24, 2017, at Cancer Treatment Center of America, Zion, Ill.

Viewing will be from 9-10:15 a.m., Aug. 5, at the church. Burial will be in the St. Rose Cemetery, Crofton.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Aug. 5, at First Assembly of God Church, Yankton, S.D., with Pastor Mikal Simmons officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz and Ray Funeral Home, Yankton.

Roger was born in Yankton May 28, 1954, to George and Rita Donner, Constance, and later lived in Hartington and Wausa. Roger was married twice and from each marriage he was blessed with the children he loved more than life, Jamie, Matthew and Austin. Roger married Marcella “Marcy” Kinnick June 29, 1985, in Yankton, and started a journey that would last over 32 years. Roger graduated from Cedar Catholic High School, Hartington, in 1972 and went immediately into the work force and found his love for trucks and long miles. He worked for Konken Equipment, Fischer Brothers Trucking and Gary Kleinschmit Trucking over the course of 19 years. He loved the open road and the challenges each load gave him but after some soul searching he decided it was time to give up the long hauls for something that would keep him closer to his wife and children. He started hauling groceries for Affiliated Foods Midwest/AWG in 1998 and worked for them until his death. He was awarded the One Million Mile Safety Ring and was getting close to his second million. Roger was always concerned about his job and wanted to do his best for his employer and all the grocery store owners, although he did admit he had some favorite stores.

Roger lived a life full of quiet strength and strong values. He held on tight to his faith in God and the belief that good would come out of his life and death. There was nothing more important to him than God, his family and his profession as a truck driver. Roger never volunteered to be on a committee but he encouraged his wife to join in so he could be in the background as support. Roger had a great sense of humor and usually reserved it for his favorite people. He loved his children so much and would do anything for them but when his grandchildren came along he realized life was even better.

He is survived by his wife, Marcella “Marcy” Donner; three children, Jamie (Scott) Norris, Austin (Martha) Donner and Matthew Donner; three grandchildren Brett, Paige and Henry; his mother, Rita (Meirose) Donner; his mother-in-law, Grace (Arnold) Kinnick; his uncle, Phil Donner; 12 brothers and sisters, Gary (Janeth) Donner, Kathy (Rob) Kuebel, Jim (Joan) Donner, Steve Donner, Richard (Jolene) Donner, Ann Marie Reuss, Marcia Donner, Joyce Waderich, Carol (Mike) Luksan, Gayle (John) Bray, Dale Donner and Ruth Stewart; brother-in-law, Rolly (Roseanna) Kinnick; sister-in-law, Peggy (Danny) Lund; numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews; as well as many very close friends he considered family and he loved them all.

Roger was preceded in death by his Dad, George Donner; his father-in-law, Bill Kinnick; his brother-in-law, Roland Smith and several aunts and uncles.