Aten — Roger A. Wieseler, 82, Aten, died Nov. 11, 2017, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, Yankton, S.D.

Memorial services are 2 p.m., Dec. 29, at the Wintz Funeral Home, Hartington. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the memorial service at the Wintz Funeral Home.

Burial will be in the St. Michael’s Cemetery, Hartington, at a later date.

Roger Alphonse Wieseler was born Oct. 18, 1935, in Yankton, S.D., to Alphonse and Hildegarde (Kruse) Wieseler. He grew up in the Hartington area and graduated from Holy Trinity High School in 1953. Roger worked at Coast to Coast Store, Hartington, for nearly 20 years. He married Claryce Nelsen Dec, 29, 1958, in Hartington. In 1970, Roger owned and operated the Standard Station in Hartington for six years. Then he worked at Konken Equipment for two years, HCI for two years, and Dan’s Rental for two years. Roger and Claryce moved to Aten in 1988, and Roger worked for Kolberg Pioneer from 1987-1997, when he retired.

Roger loved cars and racing. He loved fixing up his cars and trucks and taking them to car shows. He also loved to go camping, fishing and boating with his family and enjoyed riding snowmobiles in the Black Hills. He will be deeply missed.

Roger is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Claryce Wieseler, Aten; three sons, Morgan Wieseler, Rapid City, S.D.; Mark (Tammy) Wieseler, Yankton, S.D.; and Monte (Cheryl) Wieseler, Decorah, Iowa; 11 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter, on the way; and one brother, Ron (Judith) Wieseler, Vermillion, S.D.; and nephew, Doug Wieseler.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents.