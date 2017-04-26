Wynot — Rodney A. Hangman, 68, Wynot, died April 13, 2017, at Avera Sister James Care Center, Yankton, S.D.

Visitation was prior to service time.

Funeral Services were April 21 at the Faith Lutheran Church, Maskell, with the Rev. Chad Beckius officiating. Military rites were provided by the Wynot American Legion Post #31.

Pallbearers were Ian Bishop, Jason Hangman, Logan Hogan, Mark Dowling, Michael Dowling, Ryan Olander and Travis Olander.

Cremation will occur at a later date.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home of Hartington.

Rodney Albert Hangman was born May 27, 1948, in Newcastle, to Arden and Ina (Newton) Hangman. He graduated from Obert High School in 1966. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1968-1972. Rodney worked for Hansen Implement, then married Barbara J. Skufca March 12, 1977, in Mentor, Ohio. They moved to Euchlid, Ohio, and lived there until 1990 when they moved back to Nebraska and he worked for Great Dane until 1995. Rodney was injured at that time, which caused him to go into retirement early.

Rodney is survived by his wife, Barbara, Wynot; daughter, Michelle, and husband, Steve Rolfes, Sioux Falls, S.D.; three grandchildren, Ian Bishop, Sioux Falls, S.D.; Leigha Hangman, Sioux Falls, S.D.; Brooklyn Haahr, Yankton, S.D.; four brothers, Oden and Sheryl Hangman, Yankton, S.D.; Lamont and Clarice Hangman, Laurel; Calvin Hangman, Texas; Tim Hangman, Ponca; two sisters, Pat and husband, Doyle Andersen, Harrison, and Tina Skufca, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews that were dearly loved.

Rodney was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Dianne; and a sister-in-law, Therese Olander.