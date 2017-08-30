SCOTTSBLUFF — Robert Phillip “Bob O’Bob” Noecker, 60, Scottsbluff, died peacefully Aug. 25, 2017, at his home.

A celebration of Bob’s life will be held at 5 p.m., Sept. 9, at Goonies in Gering following the benefit run. There will be no visitation, as cremation has taken place in accordance with his wishes

Bob was born to Marvin and Teresa (McFadden) Noecker June 22, 1957, in Yankton, S.D. He was raised in Hartington, and graduated from Cedar Catholic High School. Bob worked as a crane operator most of his life, most recently at R&C Welding and Crane, Gering, where he was employed for approximately 20 years. Bob enjoyed Nascar racing, motorcycle riding, leather work, friends and, of course, Phred, his dog. Bob touched many hearts with laughter and joy. He lived a rewarding and meaningful life and met hundreds of people who then became fast friends due to Bob’s wonderfully big heart.

Survivors include his mother, two sons, a daughter, two grandsons, three brothers, three sisters, and his life partner since 1995, Jonette “Jonny” Bauer.

Bob was preceded in death by his father, Marvin Noecker; and nephew, Kurt Hoesing.