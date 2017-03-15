YANKTON, S.D. — Robert Herman “Bob” Potts, 78, Yankton, S.D., died March 7, 2017, at the Avera Majestic Bluffs Hospice House, Yankton.

Visitation, with a Rosary and Vigil Service, were March 10 at the Wintz and Ray Funeral Home, Yankton, and continued Saturday at the church.

Mass of Christian Burial was March 11 at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church, Yankton, with Rev. Ken Lulf officiating.

Burial was in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Yankton, with military honors provided by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post 791, S.D. Army National Guard and Patriot Guard Riders.

Honorary pallbearers were Claude and Angie Pinkelman, Terry and Cheryl Pinkelman, Harold and Mary Gay Feilmeier, Bob and Marge Eddie, Charlie Jones, Jerome Promes, Mark and Julie Mooney, Betty Andresen, Sharon Wieseler, Fred and Carol Pinkelman, Ken and Jen Wieseler and Matt and Jolene Weinandt.

Pallbearers were his grandsons, Dustin Mason, Tyson Leise, Devin Mason and Jarin Potts, and his Godchildren, Rollie Feilmeier, David Kube, Barb Boston and Karen Wolfe.

Robert “Bob” Herman Potts was born to Alois Fredrick and Evelyn Catherine (Janssen) Potts April 8, 1938, at Beaver Creek. At the age of 8, they moved to the family farm near St. James where Bob attended the St. James Catholic School. Bob graduated from Holy Trinity High School in Hartington in 1956. He farmed with his dad until May 6, 1958, when he joined the Army. Within six months of his basic training at Fort Hood, Texas, Bob was shipped to Budingen, Germany for one and one half years. He was with the heavy weapons infantry and drove an armored personnel carrier and was a gunner. Bob served an additional four years in the Army Reserves. Bob married his high school sweetheart, Anita J. Feilmeier, daughter of Henry and Dorothy Feilmeier, April 15, 1961. He farmed with his dad until he purchased the family farm in 1968. Bob continued to farm his entire life.

Bob’s love of the land and farming were inspiring. He worked tirelessly farming and custom combining. He was always willing to help his neighbors and enjoyed working with them. He loved cutting wood to heat his home, caring for the land and his animals and tending his garden. He built his own bins and machine shed and could figure out how to fix anything. Bob’s love of farming was so great, that even in his illness, he was there overseeing last year’s harvest.

Bob loved playing cards, especially solitaire, was an avid reader of books and a master at cracking black walnuts and giving nicknames to his kids and grandkids. He shared his passion for fishing with his wife, kids, close friends and especially grandkids, whether it was a pond, creek, river or waters of Alaska. Together, Bob and Anita, toured 47 states, Washington D.C., all the Canadian provinces, most of the National Parks, the Great Lakes and oceans experiencing God’s magnificent beauty and this country’s treasures.

Bob was very good to his family and deeply loved his kids and grandkids and treated his in-laws like his own. He enjoyed supporting their activities and spending time with them.

Bob was a member of St. Benedict and St. James Catholic Churches. He served in St. James as an EMC and on the parish council. He served on the Cedar County Election Board for many years and was an officer of the Bow Valley Park Association.

Bob is survived by his wife, Anita, Yankton, S.D.; daughter, Sheri (Chico) Mason, Girard, Pa., and their four children, Dustin, Tiffany, Carissa (Tim) Tedesco and Devin; daughter, Deb (Dan) Leise, Hartington, and their three children, Tyson, Shanna and Kallie; son, Jeff (Stacey) Potts, Riverdale, and their two children, Jarin and Jaelyn; two sisters, Donna (Joe) Reifenrath and Rosemary Wieseler, Hartington; sister-in-law, Leona Petersen, Yankton, S.D.; in-laws, Denis (Delores) Feilmeier, Yankton, S.D.; Charleen Kube, Crofton; Don (Charlotte) Feilmeier, Hartington; Effie (Willie) Duran, Greeley, Colo.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Alois and Evelyn Potts; in-laws, Henry and Dorothy Feilmeier; two brothers, Jim, and infant, John Potts; three brothers-in-law, Larry Wieseler, Bob Petersen and Ken Kube; niece, Jean (Reifenrath) Griess; and three nephews, Jay, Dale and Justin Feilmeier.