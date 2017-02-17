COLERIDGE — Robert Franklin Strivens, 93, Coleridge, died Feb. 8, 2017, at Park View Haven Nursing Home, Coleridge.

Visitation and a Prayer Service were Feb. 12 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, Coleridge, and resumed Monday at the church.

Funeral Services were Feb. 13 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, with Rev. Russ Lambert officiating.

Burial was in the Lawn Ridge Cemetery, Coleridge, with military honors provided by the Coleridge American Legion Post 114 and the American Legion Riders.

Pallbearers were John Arens, Steve Arens, Joel Suhr, Don Jorgensen, Scott Kinkaid and Chad Frerichs. Honorary Pallbearers were his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Bob was born on a farm north of Randolph, to Carl Sylvester and Millie Mae (Coulter) Strivens April 8, 1923. He grew up and attended rural school in Cedar County. He served in the U.S. Marine Corp from April 19, 1945-Aug. 14, 1946. He married Verna Frerichs June 1, 1947, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Coleridge. They had four children. Bob and Verna were able to celebrate their 65th anniversary the month prior to Verna’s death, June 23, 2012, at the age of 89. They lived on a farm east of Wausa where he farmed and raised cattle and hogs. During this time, he served on the country school board and was on the church council at Thabor Lutheran Church for 10 years. He helped start the Wausa Pig Coop and was a lifetime member of the Wausa VFW Post #5824 and served as commander for two years. He served on the Cedar County ASCS committee for nine years and Farmers Home Administration for six years. After he retired, he helped his sons when needed on their farms.

In 2004, they moved to Norfolk, where he volunteered at Faith Regional Hospital almost every week for an average of seven hours for seven years except for a three-month period that Verna was not well. He entered Park View Haven Nursing Home Sept. 26, 2014. Bob loved to play cards and visit with people.

He was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church, Coleridge.

Survivors are his four children and spouses, Bill and Rhonda Strivens, Hartington; Gary and Barb Strivens, Wausa; June and Dave Fox, Wisner; Dave and Susan Strivens, Wausa; seven grandchildren, three step grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and five step great-grandchildren, one brother, Don Strivens, Redfield, S.D.; and a sister-in-law, LaVern Strivens, Dixon.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Verna; two sisters, Mildred and Luella; and a brother, Clifford; one grandchild, Carrie Strivens; and two step grandchildren, Andrew Deyo and Derrick Deyo.