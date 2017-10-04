Tucson, Ariz. — Robert Edward “Bob” Dirks, 80, died Sept. 8, 2017, and donated his selfless gift of life to benefit others through Research for Life.

A celebration of Life will be held in Lawn Ridge at a later date.

Bob was born Dec. 1, 1936, in Hartington, to Frank and Francis Dirks. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and worked for the FAA for 30 years; he retired as Regional Supervisor in Riverside, Calif. After his retirement, he moved to Tucson to marry his sweetheart, Diana, who survives him, they enjoyed 24 years of marriage. His second retirement was from Manheim Auto Auctions. He also worked the gun shows in Arizona and California with his Nebraskan McMann friends.

Bob recently wrote a note to himself that read “my greatest treasure is, was, and always will be my family; we may not be perfect but I love them with all my heart.” He was known to give pats of encouragement; and to say I love you often.

He is survived by children, Bradley (Kelly), Todd (Dawn), Tracie Lopez, Joel, and step-daughter, Rhondal; grandchildren, Kathleen (Robert), Patrick, David, Daniel, Michael, Erin (Joey) and Alex; step-grandchildren, Erica, Nick and Brandon; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Sawyer, Ace and Finley; and sister, Nancy (Brad) Kusel.

Bob is preceded in death by Kathleen Woolsey, Judi Dirks and sisters, Lois Livingood and Eleanor Burke.