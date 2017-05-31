Hartington — Patrick Allen Brewer, 65, Hartington, died May 26, 2017, at his residence, after a lengthy illness.

Visitation and a Vigil service were Monday at the Wintz Funeral Home, Hartington, and resumed Tuesday at the church.

Mass of Christian Burial was May 30 at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Hartington, with Rev. Jim Keiter officiating.

Burial was in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Hartington.

Pallbearers were John Schmidt, Brian Wedekind, Ryan Jackson, Robert Jackson, Briana Schmidt and Nicole Schmidt.

Patrick was born Oct. 26, 1951, in Logansport, Ind., to Charles Edwin and Phyllis Patricia (Ryan) Brewer. He grew up in Logansport and graduated from Logansport High School in 1970. Throughout his life he continued to be a faithful supporter of the Logansport Berries. He attended Yankton College in Yankton, S.D., where he met his wife, Connie Schmidt. They were married Aug. 23, 1975, in Hartington, and made their home in Kokomo, Ind., until moving to Beaumont, Texas, in 1979. Patrick worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a letter carrier until he retired and moved to Hartington in 2007.

Patrick was a member of the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Hartington; the National Rifle Association, and formerly was the head of the Postal Union, Beaumont. He was an avid collector and loved attending auctions. He was a dedicated family man.

Patrick is survived by his wife, Connie Brewer, Hartington; a son, Joshua Brewer, and his fiance, Morgan Palmer, Beaumont, Texas; his father and step mother, Charles and Donna Brewer, Kokomo, Ind.; a brother, Mike and Patricia Brewer, Ft. Wayne, Ind.; a sister, Cindy Williams and fiance, Rob McClure, Anderson, Ind.; his mother-in-law, Darlene Schmidt, Hartington; a brother-in-law, Dave and Bonnie Schmidt, Lumberton, Tex.; three sisters-in-law, Barb and Mike Jackson, Bloomfield; Kristi and Martin Plevak, Scottsdale, Ariz.; Julie Schmidt, LaVista, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Phyllis Brewer, and his father-in-law, Robert Schmidt.