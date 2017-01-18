LAUREL — Patricia M. Morten, 63, Laurel, died Jan. 11, 2017, at Providence Medical Center, Wayne.

Visitation was Jan. 14 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Laurel, until service time.

Funeral services were Jan. 14 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Laurel, with Rev. Jeffery Warner officiating.

A private family interment service was held at the Laurel Cemetery, Laurel.

Pallbearers were Pat’s family.

Arrangements were under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Homes, Laurel.

Patricia Marie Morten was born April 18, 1953, in Yankton, S.D., to Wilfred “Bill” and Leota “Sim” (Yonke) Hans. She graduated from Wynot High School. Patricia married Roger Morten May 9, 1975, at Wynot. In 1977, she began working as a dental assistant for Dr. Lee Dahl at Laurel Family Dental for 37 ½ years. She continued working with Dr. Leslie Holloway at Laurel Family 1st Dental until her retirement in 2016.

She was a member of Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church and Altar Guild.

She enjoyed being outside in the garden, baking and spending time with family, especially her grandkids, making sure everyone brushed and flossed their teeth.

Patricia is survived by her husband, Roger; children, Jim Adams (Missy Kelley), Rochester, Minn.; Brooke (Ken) Chamberlain, Wayne; Christen (Kody) Kirkendall, Otsego, Minn.; and Ashlen Morten, Norfolk; five grandchildren, Emily, Miles, and Ella Chamberlain, and Harper and Rex Kirkendall; brothers, Stanley (Joyce) Hans, Wynot; Russell Hans, Springfield; Wesley (Kimm) Hans, Richard (Valerie) Hans and Douglas Hans, all of Wynot; brother-in-law, Val Morten, Laurel; sister-in-law, Gloria Appelbaum, Seal Beach, Calif.; and nieces and nephews.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorials may be directed to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Laurel.