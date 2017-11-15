HARTINGTON — Patricia Ann Fluent, 76, Hartington, died Nov. 11, 2017, surrounded by her family at the Hartington Care and Rehabilitation Center, Hartington.

Visitation was Monday at the church, and resumed Tuesday afternoon at the church.

Funeral Services were Nov. 14 at the Trinity Lutheran Church, Hartington, with Rev. Amanda Talley officiating.

Burial was in the Hartington City Cemetery.

Pallbearers were her grandchildren, Brittany Filipi, Aaron Filipi, Taylor Fluent, Morgan Fluent, Autumn Fluent, Maxwell Fluent and Willow Fluent.

The Wintz Funeral Home, Hartington, assisted with the arrangements

Patricia was born Sept. 12, 1941, in Concord, to Harvey Dietrich and Dorothy Thelma (Lamm) Rastede. She grew up in the Laurel area and graduated from Laurel High School in 1959. She married Emmett Fluent June 5, 1960, in Laurel. They lived in Laurel for six years, moving to Hartington in 1966, where they have lived ever since.

Patricia was a long-time member of the Trinity Lutheran Church, Hartington. She was a loving, wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was eternally optimistic and unconditionally loved others. Patricia enjoyed tending to her flowers, gardening, cross stich and reading the bible. She and Emmett could be seen most days out for a walk.

Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Emmett Fluent, Hartington; a son, Todd and Karla Fluent, Lincoln, and their children, Brittany and Aaron Filipi, and great-granddaughters, Avery and Adelyn, all of Wilber; Taylor Fluent and Morgan Fluent, Lincoln; a son, Troy and Carol Fluent, Lawton, Iowa, and their children, Autumn, Maxwell and Willow Fluent; and a brother, Tom and Marilyn Rastede, Yankton, S.D.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Janice Schmitt; and numerous aunts and uncles.