Yankton, S.D. — Norma A. Stevens, 95, Yankton, S.D., and longtime resident of Hartington, died June 19, 2017, at Avera Sister James Care Center, Yankton.

It was Norma’s wish to not have any public services. Private burial of her cremated remains, with family, will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Hartington.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz and Ray Funeral Home, Yankton.

Norma A. Stevens was born Dec. 22, 1921, in St. Thomas, Ontario, Canada, to Peter and Albina (Sebaster) McAlpine. She moved to Washington, Kan., and graduated from Washington High School in 1939. After her graduation, she moved to Long Beach, Calif., where she met and later married Fredric J. Stevens June 3, 1946, in Long Beach. After their marriage, they moved to Hartington, where Norma took great pride in raising her family. She moved to Yankton in 1996, and became a resident of Avera Sister James Care Center in March 2016.

Norma loved playing bridge and was a member of five bridge clubs as well as a charter member of the Catholic Daughters in Hartington and Holy Trinity Catholic Church. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, making afghans, gardening, but she especially enjoyed spoiling her granddaughter, Lindy. Norma loved entertaining family with great meals, and helping take care of both her mother – who lived with Fritz and Norma for the last 17 years of Albina’s life.

Survivors include her two sons, Tom Stevens, Yankton, S.D., and Jim Stevens, Omaha; and her one granddaughter, Lindy Stevens, Yankton, S.D.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Fredric J. “Fritz,” Dec. 14, 1986, at the age of 72. Norma was the last survivor of the family of the The Bow Valley 10, the Henry and Margaret Stevens family that comprised Frances Stevens Petsche and her husband, Ernie; Agnes Stevens; Edward Stevens and his wife, Ann; Ruth Stevens; Albert Stevens; Frederic Stevens and Norma; Walter Stevens and his wife, Ruth; Irene Stevens Spratt and her husband, Tom; Esther Stevens; and Sister Berniece Stevens.