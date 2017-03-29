WYNOT — Norbert J. Leise, 88, Wynot, died March 25, 2017, at the Hartington Care and Rehabilitation Center, Hartington.

Visitation will be Wednesday, from 5-7 p.m., with a Vigil Service at 7 p.m., at the Wintz Funeral Home, Hartington, and will continue Thursday, at church, one hour prior to services.

Mass of Christian Burial will be March 30, at 10:30 a.m., at Holy Family (Sacred Heart) Catholic Church, Wynot, with the Rev. Eric Olsen officiating.

Burial will be at Sts. Philip and James Cemetery, St. James.

Pallbearers will be Jerry Leise, Gary Lammers, Randy Leise, Francis Gubbels, Alvin Lammers and Larry Leise.

Norbert Joseph Leise was born March 3, 1929, in St. James, to John Joseph and Bernadine (Peitz) Leise. He lived his entire life on the Leise home place, where he farmed with his brothers, John and Walter, for many years.

Norbert was a member of Holy Family (Sacred Heart) Catholic Church, Wynot, and was a former member of the Sts. Philip and James Catholic Church, St. James.

Norbert is survived by two sisters-in-law, Loretta Leise, Denver, Colo., and JoAnn Leise, Hartington.

Norbert was preceded in death by his parents; six brothers, Walter, Anthony, Leonard, John, Frank Leise, and Albert Leise; infant sister, Ida Leise; sisters, Amelia and Gerhart Lammers, and Theresa and Francis Gubbels Sr.; and sisters-in-law, Julia Leise and Viola Leise.