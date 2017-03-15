Wayne — Norbert Dickes, 93, Wayne, formerly of Laurel, died March 5, 2017, at Careage Campus of Care, Wayne.

Visitation and a vigil service was held March 9 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Wayne.

Mass Of Christian Burial was March 10 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Wayne, with Fr. Jeff Mollner, and Deacons Pat Gross and Gary French officiating.

Honorary pallbearers were grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Active pallbearers were his grandsons, John Brady, Tyler Dickes, Ben Ortmann, Sam Ortmann, Andy Ortmann, Joe Wragge and Heath Dickes.

Interment with military rites was at the Laurel Cemetery, Laurel.

Arrangements were with Hasemann Funeral Home, Wayne.

Norbert John Dickes was born July 19, 1923, on a farm near Hartington, to Joseph and Magdalena (Binder) Dickes. He attended grade school at St. John the Baptist Catholic School in Cedar County. Norbert entered the United States Army May 23, 1945, and served during World War II until his discharge March 21, 1946. He married Elizabeth “Tizze” VanderHeiden Jan. 27, 1948, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Laurel. In 1952, Norbert began working on a farm near South Sioux City. Over the years, the couple farmed near Belden and then near Laurel. They moved into Laurel in 1972. After moving into town, Norbert worked for Tri-County Coop and the Laurel Sale Barn for 24 years. Norbert and Tizzie moved to the Villa Wayne Nov. 29, 2008.

He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, where he served on the Parish Council and was an EME. He was also a member of the American Legion and M.P.I.

Norbert is survived by his wife, Elizabeth “Tizzie”; their children, Patricia (Russ) Seaman, Norfolk; Kathleen (Mike) Ortmann, Storm Lake, Iowa; Michael (Lori) Dickes, Wayne; Timothy (Julie) Dickes, Sioux Falls, S.D.; and Mary (Jeff) Brady, Wayne; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Norbert was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers; one sister; three sisters-in-law; and one son-in-law.

Memorials may be directed in care of the Dickes family for later designation.