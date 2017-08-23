Laurel — Muriel Hope Kardell, 86, Laurel, died Aug. 17, 2017, in Laurel.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Aug. 24, with a 7 p.m., prayer service, at Concord Evangelical Free Church, Concord.

Celebration of Muriel’s life will be 10:30 a.m., at Concord Evangelical Free Church, Concord, with Rev. Todd Thelen officiating.

Honorary pallbearers will be Dena Lipp, Marisa Kardell, Kelsey Kardell, Jenessa Kardell, Bethany Kardell, Katy Kardell and Jessica Kardell.

Active pallbearers will be Joel Kardell, Shaun Kardell, Austin Kardell, Pierce Kardell, Kyle Kardell and Daniel Lipp.

Interment will be in Concord Cemetery, Concord.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home, Laurel.

Muriel Hope Kardell was born Oct. 16, 1930, on the family farm north of Funk, the fourth of five children born to Ephraim and Clara (Nelson) Anderson. She attended rural school District #11 in Phelps County, graduated from Axtell High School in 1948, and attended Northwestern Bible College in Minneapolis, Minn. At an early age, Muriel chose to follow Christ, this decision was reflected throughout her life. She worked as a telephone operator in Holdrege and Minneapolis. Muriel married Kenneth Kardell Sept. 5, 1953, at Trinity Evangelical Free Church, Holdrege, and they had four sons, Daniel, Dudley, Derwin and David. The couple farmed for many years near Laurel before moving to a farm north of Dixon. Raising four energetic boys provided many memories through the years. Her every thought and prayer was for her family and friends. The couple moved into Laurel in 2015.

Muriel was an active member of the Concord Evangelical Free Church, where she was involved in Sunday school, Women’s Ministry, White Cross, choir and in various other ways. She enjoyed music, Bible study, baking, sewing, gardening, quilting and traveling. She was also a former member of the Concord-Dixon Cemetery Association.

Muriel is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Kenneth; their sons, Dan (Jeanne Ann) Kardell, Wayne; Dudley (Juli) Kardell, Holdrege; Derwin (Lynette) Kardell, Yutan; and Dave (Karla) Kardell, Laurel; 10 grandchildren, Dena (Daniel) Lipp, Laurel; Shaun (Jessica), Omaha; Jenessa, Wayne; Maris, Oklahoma City, Okla.; Austin, Paso Robles, Calif.; Pierce, Lincoln; Joel (Katy, Elkhorn; Kyle, Lincoln; Kelsey and Bethany, Laurel; three great-grandchildren, Vincent and Ada Lipp, and Colin Kardell; a sister, Elna Brag, Holdrege; brothers-in law, Arnie Kardell, Center Point, Texas; Paul (Madonna) Kardell, Lincoln; and Tim Boeckenhauer, Hubbard; and a host of special nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Muriel was preceded in death by her parents; step mother, Nina Anderson; sister, Ruth (Henry) Peterson; brothers, Kenneth (Jeanne) Anderson and Bruce (Laurene) Anderson; brother-in-law, Virgil (Verna) Kardell; sisters-in-law, Lucille (Clifford) Carlson, and Shirlene Boeckenhauer.