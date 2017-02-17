FREMONT — Milo E. Stodola, 83, Fremont, died Feb. 11, 2017 at Nye Legacy, Fremont.

Visitation and a Rosary were Feb. 14 at Moser Memorial Chapel, Fremont, and will continue Wednesday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Fremont, one hour prior to service. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m., Feb. 15, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Fremont. Father David Belt will officiate.

Burial will be at the Calvary Cemetery, Fremont.

Milo was born Sept. 10, 1933, in Clarkson, to Rudolph and Katherine (Ruhr) Stodola. He grew up in Clarkson and North Bend, and was a graduate of North Bend High School. He lived at Wynot and Arlington, but the majority of his life he lived in Fremont. Milo did work in commercial construction and had been maintenance manager for the City of Arlington. Milo married Linda Ketter Utesch July 18, 1978, in Yankton, S.D.

Milo was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and the Fraternal Order of Eagles, both in Fremont. He previously was a member of the Arlington Volunteer Fire Department.

Milo raced stock cars for 25 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and was an avid Husker Fan and a season ticket holder for many years. He loved teaching his grandchildren to fish and enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Linda; sons, Rick (Kelli) Stodola, Brad (Margie) Utesch and Charles Utesch, all of Fremont; daughters, Deborah Light, McKinney, Texas; Cindy Williard, Lincoln; Candy (Doug) Reed, Colorado; and Kristen (Marty) Nelson, Fremont; brother, Leroy (Mary Ann) Stodola, Fremont; 17 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Randall Stodola; and sister, Kathy Stodola Barnett.

Memorials may be directed to the family.