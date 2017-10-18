RANDOLPH — Mildred Clara Baden, 94, Randolph, died peacefully Oct. 14, 2017, at Colonial Manor, Randolph.

Visitation was Oct. 17 at Johnson Funeral Home, Randolph.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Oct. 18, at United Methodist Church, Randolph, with Rev. Judy Carlson officiating.

Interment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Norfolk.

Pallbearers will be Randy Gubbels, John Gubbels, Kelly Isom, Dwayne Schutt, Mark Twisler and Casey Paben.

Mildred was born March 29, l923, at Winside, the daughter of Carl and Katherine (Petersen) Jensen. She attended Wayne County District #24 near Winside and graduated from Winside High School in 1940. She was the last surviving graduate of that class. Mildred married Alfred Baden Oct. 23, 1945, and they started farming in the Sholes area. They had two children, Dennis and Arjean. Mildred worked for Colonial Manor for 15 years and moved to Norfolk in 1994.

Mildred enjoyed her family and friends and found great pleasure in gardening and caring for her flowers, as well as sewing and making quilts for family. She also enjoyed playing cards and going to dances in her younger years. Mildred was a member of the Randolph Methodist Church and Ladies VFW Auxiliary.

She is survived by her son, Dennis Baden, and wife, Jacqui Amos-Baden, Norfolk; grandchildren, Rebecca (Baden) Berens, Norfolk; Rochelle (Baden) Monroe, Geneva; Jan (Wattier) Trisler, Beatrice; and Kristi (Wattier) Paben and husband, Casey, Beatrice; great- grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Nathan Berens, Noah, Zoie and Baden Monroe; Regan and Bryce Trisler, Allison Clark Sand and husband, Tyler; Alex Clark and Tandon Paben; and great-great-grandchild, Emmett Sand; niece, Marilyn Striker, Hastings; and son-in-law, Roger Wattier, Beatrice.

Mildred is preceded in death by her husband, Al Baden, and daughter, Arjean Baden Wattier.