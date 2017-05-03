HARTINGTON — Mike Pinkelman, 42, Hartington, died April 29, 2017, at St. Mary’s Hospital, Rochester, Minn., due to heart complications.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at Trinity Lutheran Church, Hartington.

Memorial services will be May 8, at 3 p.m., at Trinity Lutheran Church, Hartington, with the Rev. Amanda Talley officiating.

Burial of his cremated remains will be at the Hartington City Cemetery.

Michael James Pinkelman was born May 5, 1974, in Osmond, to Earl W. and Mariann Alyice (Hansen) Pinkelman. He grew up in Hartington and attended a trade school in Grand Island, for welding. Mike worked for Northern Extrusions and then for Pacific Coast Feather Company, Wayne. For the past 15 years, he has been a stay-at-home dad with his son, Michael Jr.

Mike enjoyed fishing, working on small and large engines, and rock collecting.

He loved his friends and was always willing to help them out.

Mike is survived by his significant other, Amy Uhing, Hartington; son, Michael Jr., Hartington; father, Earl W. “Bill” Pinkelman, and friend, Barb Fisher, Yankton, S.D.; brother, Scott and wife, Katie Pinkelman, Hartington; sister, Sonja, and husband, Louis Steffen, Hartington; numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Mariann A. Pinkelman, Sept. 2, 2010, at the age of 55.