Omaha — Merle Dean Lubberstedt, 83, Omaha, died Dec. 19, 2016 at home in Omaha.

Merle was born Sept. 20, 1933, in Wakefield. His parents were August and Evelyn (Borg) Lubberstedt. He attended several rural schools and graduated from Wakefield High School in 1951. He was baptized in the Wakefield Covenant Church and was a church member there. He joined the Army in 1954 and was discharged in 1956. In 1958, he moved to Omaha where he worked for Robert’s Dairy and delivered milk to homes. Later, he became a car transport driver. He married Joanne Tuttle, June 25, 1960, at the Laurel Methodist Church. They lived in Omaha for their entire 56-year marriage. In 1964, daughter Bobbi was born, and in 1966, daughter Shelli was born.

He is survived by his wife, Joanne; daughter, Bobbi (Doug) Larsen, Omaha; daughter, Shelli (Chad) Schoettger, Louisville, Colo.; four grandsons, Devin, Connor, Brendan and Aidan Larsen; and two granddaughters, Emily and Natalie Schoettger.

He was preceded in death by his parents, August and Evelyn; sister, Judy; and brother, Richard “Dick.”

Condolences may be sent to Joanne Lubberstedt, 14202 Wood Valley Drive, Omaha, NE 68142.